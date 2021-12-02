Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties provided hundreds of bags of food to residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday. A call for contributions beginning in October was made to community members as well as businesses, organizations and groups. 'At JFS, we were delighted by the outpouring of support provided by businesses, organizations, residents and so many others who donated to our annual turkey drive. Our agency was able to provide a meal to everyone who turned to us for assistance this holiday and JFS continues to be there for those in need throughout the year,' said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. Donations are accepted throughout the year at jfsatlantic.org or by sending a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. From left are Margate Playgroups Plus Teacher Meaghan Wilde, JFS Board Member Adam Steinberg and Playgroups Plus Owner Janet McCarron, load bags filled with donations.
Community helpers
Related to this story
Most Popular
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — It will be years before a small vineyard off Route 9 in Beesleys Point produces a single glass of wine, but neighbors want to…
Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues
A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issu…
WILDWOOD — Authorities evacuated two city blocks Saturday after a World War II-era projectile was found on the beach and brought back to a hom…
-
- 5 min to read
It has been said that man and the sea will always battle, but ultimately the sea will always win.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The multimillion-dollar proposed project known as Pomona Commons will not move forward at this time, and the status of the…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
PLEASANTVILLE — After its third meeting on the matter in as many weeks, the local school board finally has a board solicitor — at least until …
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents will likely get a look at a new city master plan in early 2022, almost a year later than originally expected.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.