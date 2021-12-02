 Skip to main content
Community helpers
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties provided hundreds of bags of food to residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday. A call for contributions beginning in October was made to community members as well as businesses, organizations and groups. ‘At JFS, we were delighted by the outpouring of support provided by businesses, organizations, residents and so many others who donated to our annual turkey drive. Our agency was able to provide a meal to everyone who turned to us for assistance this holiday and JFS continues to be there for those in need throughout the year,’ said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. Donations are accepted throughout the year at jfsatlantic.org or by sending a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. From left, Margate Playgroups Plus Teacher Meaghan Wilde, JFS Board Member Adam Steinberg and Playgroups Plus Owner Janet McCarron load bags filled with donations.

