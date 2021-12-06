 Skip to main content
Community helpers
A caravan of gifts arrived at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Dec. 2, courtesy of the ‘Holiday Caravan’ organized by VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle City. Employees of the veterans facility are shown with Gregory Miller, seated center, president of the facility’s Resident Council who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after serving four years on a hospital ship and other vessels near the coast of Vietnam. The packages were assembled by Post 1963’s Auxiliary, who held a month-long drive in November to collect toiletries, comfortable apparel, arts and crafts supplies, snacks, sweets and other items. The caravan was greeted in Vineland by spectators lining the streets as well as 40 vehicles from Vineland’s fire, ambulance, police and public works departments. In addition to gifts, post members also delivered 885 handmade greeting cards created by students from Ocean City Middle School and high school, Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, Cape May County Technical School, and the Deerfield Township School District.

