Newfield National Bank President/CEO John Borelli Jr., right, presents Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson with a check for $4,000 to help sponsor four Main Street Vineland downtown events for the rest of the year. The bank is contributing $1,500 as the entertainment sponsor for the Food Truck Festival on The Ave, to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard; $1,000 as the dash plaque sponsor for the 29th Cruise Down Memory Lane on Oct. 16; $500 as supporting sponsor for the annual A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event on Oct. 27; and $1,000 as supporting sponsor of the Christmas parade on Nov. 27. “Newfield National Bank has been a steady and stalwart partner to Main Street Vineland through the years and we are so excited that this partnership is continuing,” said Swanson. “Their help and sponsorship will go a long way to make these events successes again this year.” For more information about Main Street Vineland programs, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Community helpers
