 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community helpers
0 comments
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Newfield National Bank President/CEO John Borelli Jr., right, presents Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson with a check for $4,000 to help sponsor four Main Street Vineland downtown events for the rest of the year. The bank is contributing $1,500 as the entertainment sponsor for the Food Truck Festival on The Ave, to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard; $1,000 as the dash plaque sponsor for the 29th Cruise Down Memory Lane on Oct. 16; $500 as supporting sponsor for the annual A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event on Oct. 27; and $1,000 as supporting sponsor of the Christmas parade on Nov. 27. “Newfield National Bank has been a steady and stalwart partner to Main Street Vineland through the years and we are so excited that this partnership is continuing,” said Swanson. “Their help and sponsorship will go a long way to make these events successes again this year.” For more information about Main Street Vineland programs, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News