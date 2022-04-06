 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

Compass Academy Charter School volunteers recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first complete outside learning environment in Vineland, adjacent to its main building. The first phase of construction launched immediately following the March 26 ceremony. Almost 40 teachers, administrators, parents, high school students and board members installed parking guides, cleared large areas of debris, pulled out vines, raked and weeded, put down slate for paths and refinished picnic tables. When completed, the project will consist of outdoor classrooms, a children’s garden, reading stations, walking path and several nature centers. The Compass Academy Charter School Education Foundation funded the project with a $5,000 initial grant. From left are kindergarten teacher Tori Reihing, Dawn Payne, Nancy Ward, and Vineland High School National Honor Society members Hema Varshani Muniappan and Alexandra Najera Olmeda. The next work party will be on April 30.

