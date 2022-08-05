Community Fun Day offers Atlantic City families support, resources and a good time

ATLANTIC CITY — Providing for a family of four is tough for residents like Isabel Cruz, a full-time caregiver, but the Family Support Community Fun Day on Friday morning helped Cruz and her family alleviate some of the stresses that come with seeking assistance.

The Community Fun Day was presented by Live to Serve, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit established in 2016 whose mission is to connect individuals to available services and resources.

"This helps a lot. It lets the community know they aren't alone, and they can get the help they need," Cruz said.

The free event, held at St. James AME Church on New York Avenue, focused on helping families in the community get access to services, resources, information and anything else they may need to stay afloat.

"My parents were raised in Atlantic City, and I spent my younger years traveling there to spend time with extended family," said Jay Kennedy, founder and executive director of Live to Serve. "One day a few years ago, while walking from my family's house on Adriatic Avenue, I began to look around and notice how much A.C. had changed. It was no longer the thriving city I once knew. It was then that I was inspired to extend the reach of Live to Serve to help revitalize the A.C. community."

Twenty-four organizations participated in the second annual event, each with tables offering information, services, resources, food, raffles and prizes for community members. Kennedy said organizers expected about 300 people to visit during the 3.5-hour event.

Cruz said the language barrier makes it hard for her to communicate and understand which services are available when she seeks help.

At the Community Fun Day, she was able to gain access to important resources for her family, including information about dental care, pediatrics and health insurance. Her main concern was getting suggestions on what she could do to help her 2-year-old son, Gabriel, who doesn't talk much for his age.

"People are unsure or don't come out to events like this because they're not sure organizations will help, but they will," Cruz said. "Whatever help I need, I can call with confidence because I feel their sincerity and know they will help."

Organizations including South Jersey Family Medical, AtlantiCare, Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Inc., Oceanside I Family Success Center, Atlantic City Council for Young Children and the New Jersey Youth Corps participated.

Other groups, including Atlantic City's Department of Family and Community Development, Habitat for Humanity of South Central NJ, Screen NJ, Avanzar, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library, helped link residents with other important services.

"A lot of people aren't aware of the assistance we provide, so they end up calling us when it's too late," said Victoria Howze, a clerk for the city's Department of Family and Community Development.

The department has programs that focus on helping residents with emergency assistance for utilities, evictions and other welfare issues. Howze said the department has plenty of money to help residents who are in need.

Plenty of fun, too

The event also had activities designed relieve some of the stresses of life for families.

The Atlantic City Police Department's Explosive Detection K-9 officer, Alberto Gonzalez, his canine partner, Chalk, and Officer Peter Calabrese with his canine partner, Kimber, conducted demonstrations on explosive detections for the early crowd of visitors who came for the start of the event.

There was also free food, ice cream, a DJ, and members of AC Line Dance taught anyone willing to learn steps to popular dances.

Letecia Ross lives down the street from the St. James AME parking lot and tries to attend all of the free community events she can for the plethora of information and resources that are available.

But this time, she said, her two kids, Tay-mya, 15, and Lorenzo, 13, asked if they could attend.

"There's different vendors and information," said Ross about why she likes to frequent such events.

Ross said she was specifically looking for medical health services this time but saves all the information she gets at community events to have handy whenever she may need it.

Ross also brought her cousin Stacey Weeks to check out all the information, along with having a good family time.

"It's nice to see the community come together," said Weeks, who said she was particularly pleased to see a stand about mental health and another table for veteran resources, which she felt were two important issues for city residents.

Weeks said more advertisement for events like the Community Fun Day are needed since many city residents, like herself, lack computer literacy, but she said she was thankful her cousin told her about the event.

While many parents, like Cruz, said the best part of Live to Serve's Community Fun Day was the access to information, her kids said their favorite part of the event was the ice cream.