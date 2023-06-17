ATLANTIC CITY — When Rachel Maddock moved to the city from the Midwest last February, she felt like she was finally able to be herself and started her journey of transitioning.

Meeting the local LGBTQ+ community at AC Pride's first Rainbow Ride for Equality last year was an important step for her as a new resident who also had just came out as trans.

But Maddock said coming Saturday to the nonprofit organization's second annual Rainbow Ride for Equality, which included an Equality March in partnership with the city, was even more significant.

"I came to the one last year, and that was pretty fun," Maddock said. "Now I get to come out again and support everyone."

Fran Morrison, AC Pride's treasurer, said the event was a fun way to celebrate Pride Month and have the community join together through cycling on the Boardwalk.

"It feels good to have the event again. It's growing every year," Morrison said. "We've had not only more people from the LGBTQ+ community come out, but allies as well, which is really powerful because it's not just an LGBTQ+ struggle. It's a fight for all human rights."

About 20 to 30 people pedaled from the Newport Avenue Boardwalk in Ventnor to the Rainbow Beach entrance at Park Place and Boardwalk.

Once there, Judah Dorrington, the city's LGBTQIA+ liaisons person, Tony Larkins, the city's NAACP branch representative for the organization's Silver Linings LGBTQ+ committee, local drag artists Phantyzee Dior and Gym Da Hollo Graham, as well as a dozen others, joined the cyclists for a brief ceremony before the Equality March.

"Pride is a good collaboration. We all get to do it together and celebrate equality," Morrison said during the ceremony. She explained the history of Pride, which dates to New York City's Stonewall riots in 1969, and the oppression the community still faces.

Sal Profaci, AC Pride board secretary, said the ride and march were much more diverse and inclusive this year, with not only members of the LGBTQ community present but also allies.

City resident Ray Fawcett said it was important to not only support a friend who was walking in the equality march but everybody in the community.

"This should be important for everybody, no matter what you are," said Fawcett, an ally to the LGBTQ community. "I don't think it's for just LGBTQ people. It's for everybody — every race, nationality, religion, everything."

The ceremony also had a missing pieces aspect to it to remember those who could not be present at the ceremony due to AIDS, HIV, anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and other hardships the community has had to face.

Markie Fera-Badilla, president of AC Pride, said the puzzle pieces were added this year and unexpectedly made him more emotional than he expected.

"This was a way to remember those that couldn't ride with us today," Profaci added.

After the missing pieces ceremony, the dozens of cyclists and marchers made their way along the Boardwalk.

Dorrington bumped music like Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" from a portable speaker while explaining to curious passers-by what the cyclists and walkers donning rainbow and trans Pride apparel were doing.

"The City of Atlantic City wants you to know we stand with the LGBTQ," Dorrington said while she emceed the march.

Cyclists cruised along the Boardwalk with Pride flags, backpacks and other rainbow bike decorations while walkers waved Pride flags and cheered with the passers-by who shouted in support of the march.

The riders and marchers stopped at New York Avenue to put a rainbow reef on the plaque on the Anchor Rock Club building that was dedicated to the city's past LGBTQ community that thrived on New York Avenue.

The group ended its Boardwalk event at the Hard Rock Casino but said there were plenty of other events the city and AC Pride will host until the end of the month that people could participate in.

"It's important to support equality in different ways, and the support for this event was amazing," said Fera-Badilla, who said the Rainbow Ride would now be an annual staple event for AC Pride.

For more information on AC Pride, visit the group's Facebook page.