Community calendar

Events
Sunday, Nov. 14
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; watercolor class by Stephanie Segal Miller; $30, bring supplies or use those provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-318-4676 or Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.square.site.
Monday, Nov. 15
‘BRING A FRIEND, MAKE A FRIEND’ PROGRAM: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to adults; break your isolation and meet new friends; discussion group aimed at seniors; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
TUESDAY TASTING WITH CHEF LINDA OF KITCHEN19: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; "A Trifecta of Appetizers" - three recipes and three tastings; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; virtual program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Fundraisers
Tuesday, Nov. 16
CARD & GAME DAY LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Christ Child Society of Cape May County; play cards, board games and bingo, 50/50, door prizes, auction; The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House; $30; RSVP and menu selection needed by Nov. 5. 609-846-7006.
Saturday, Nov. 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Monday, Nov. 15
TURKEY ACCORDIAN CHILDREN’S CRAFT GRAB AND GO KITS: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; take a craft gift bag to make at home; Pleasantville Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
STEAM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; STEAM-focused activity that will make you think creatively while having fun creating it; Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
DIY CRAFTS FOR KIDS: PAPER PLATE OWL: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; make an adorable owl using a paper plate; Hammonton Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Nov. 14
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 15
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘RATHER BE READING’ BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to adults; read and discuss “Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Nov. 16
MYTHS & REALITIES OF SUCCESSFUL AGING: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Successful Aging Expert will discuss the Myths & Realities of Successful Aging; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-402-6966.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
HEART HEALTHY LIVING DISCUSSION: 11 a.m.; presented by Angelic Health; learn to make good choices to reduce chances of heart disease; blood pressure screenings available; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration suggested. 609-569-0376.
Thursday, Nov. 18
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Friday, Nov. 19
CLASSICAL JAZZ FUSION: 7:30 p.m.; performed by Playmates Quartet and Cape Shore Chorale; Grace Lutheran Church, Shore Road and Dawes Avenue, Somers Point; free; donations accepted and will benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City and Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View.
Saturday, Nov. 27
PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Religion
Sunday, Nov. 14
‘COMING TO AMERICA: THE SEPHARDIC EXPERIENCE, 1492 TO TODAY’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; Rabbi Sussman will be sharing a PowerPoint on the history of how Sephardic Jews first came to the New World beginning in 1492; presented by Temple Beth Shalom, Atlantic County. 609-266-0403.
