Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Sept. 1
AAA TSA PRE-CHECK EVENT: through Sept. 3; appointments and the proper documentation are necessary; AAA Northfield, 901 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609-646-6000 or AAA.com/TSA.
ART ON ASBURY "MIXED MEDIA" SEPTEMBER SHOW: daily through Sept. 30; the Ocean City Fine Arts League is mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery; pieces are for sale; Art On Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails; presented by the Wetlands Institute and sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m.; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
Thursday, Sept. 2
BLOOD DRIVE: noon to 5 p.m.; donors needed; VFW Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor City. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Saturday, Sept. 4
BRENDAN BOREK HIGH TIDES EXHIBIT OPENING: noon to 3 p.m.; Brendan Borek and the High Tides Exhibit Opening; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Monday, Sept. 6
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Sept. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
FOOD TRUCK WINE & BEER FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; food, live music, games; Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum, 5576 Route 9, New Gretna; $3 admission to enter the grounds. 609-513-6454 or vummm.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Sept. 1
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 1
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTERMEDIATE BRIDGE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 1; enhance your Bridge skills; virtual class presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 2
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Friday, Sept. 3
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Sunday, Sept. 5
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 6
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Sept. 1
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 2
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Saturday, Sept. 4
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 2
BECKS BRIGADE BAND: 6 to 7 p.m., Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Sunday, Sept. 5
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, show tunes, Americana, and patriotic music; Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Monday, Sept. 6
ALBERT CUMMINGS: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; The Pavilion In The Pines Summer Concert Series; doors open 1/2 hour before the show; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $33. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Religion
HIGH HOLIDAY VIRTUAL SERVICES: via Zoom; 8 p.m. Sept. 6: Erev Rosh Hashanah; 10 a.m./11:45 a.m. Sept. 7, 8; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15: Kol Nidre; 10 a.m./noon Sept. 15: Yom Kippur; 6 p.m. Sept. 15: Mincha and Neilah; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine; registration required to receive virtual link and prayer books. 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org or seashul.org.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
