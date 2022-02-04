Community calendar

Events
Friday, Feb. 4
VETERAN’S COLLECTION: daily through Feb. 28; second annual veteran’s collection in honor of Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney; items will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland; items needed are large coloring books, markers, crayons, colored pencils, crossword puzzles, word search/word games/sudoku; drop in porch bins or ship to 6 Wabash Ave., Linwood by February 28. 609-513-1075.
Saturday, Feb. 5
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; clothing and shoes for children and adults, toys, household items, linens, jewelry, books, pictures, frames, desk items, and more; South Vineland Methodist Church, corner of Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 7
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
TUESDAY TASTING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; culinary tasting presented by Chef Bob of Essls Dugout; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Feb. 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Friday, Feb. 4
LONG STEM ROSE CRAFT-TO-GO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 12; create a rose for yourself or to give as a gift; Pleasantville Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 5
MAKERS SPACE SEWING FOR TEENS AND ADULTS: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; learn how to sew by hand and machine; Hammonton Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; parents are invited to bring their children ages 12 and younger to the Vineland Public Library; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 7
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 4; Egg Harbor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEAM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; STEAM stands for Science Technology Engineering Art and Math; Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; Hammonton Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WINTER EVENING STORY STOP: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, Feb. 4 ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through April; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Feb. 7
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 10
FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, Feb. 4 NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Feb. 6
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 7
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 12
JAZZ VOCALISTS — THE BEST OF THE BEST: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; participants bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
Saturday, March 12
HORNS A PLENTY — JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
