Community calendar

Thursday, Dec. 9

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Sunday, Dec. 12

SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

LATE SHOW CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; benefits Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Stockton University Performing Arts Center, Galloway Township; $20. 609-652-9000.

Saturday, Dec. 18

HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.

Sunday, Dec. 19

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 p.m.; Chancel Choir of Central United Methodist Church, under the direction of Jeff Seals; traditional carols and an original composition, “Then Came Jesus” by noted area composer Donald T. Kelly; corner of Shore Road and Central Avenue, Linwood; free will offering taken.