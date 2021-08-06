Community calendar

Events
Friday, Aug. 6
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HONKY TONKIN’ — A COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW: 7 p.m. through Aug. 13, 4 p.m. matinee Aug. 11; no performance Aug. 9; Honky Tonkin’ — A Country Music show in Scranton; retro/vintage country sound and feel with classic hits; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $25. 917-405-2173.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 7
CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO EVENT: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cape May County Park & Zoo will be offering a hands-on visit to Birch Grove for the entire family; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
‘DONNY & JOHNNY DAY’: 27th annual edition of Donny Fund Day celebrates lives of Donald Sykes and John Sykes IV; proceeds benefit special needs kids; Pleasantville Yacht Club; open challenge three-mile course on Lakes By by kayak, paddleboard, windsurf, swim; non-competitive race starts 5 p.m.; $40 advance registration, $50 day of race; includes after party. thedonnyfund.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
HAMMONTON ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; one-day only block party, filled with three bands, vendors, demonstrations, and representatives from our local arts organizations; rain date Aug. 8; Horton Street, Horton Street, Hammonton. ArtClubHammonton@gmail.com.
LOTUS FLOWER LANTERN CRAFT — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; lotus flower craft presented by the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotional Program; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
Sunday, Aug. 8
BAYSIDE BASH: 3 to 7 p.m.; summer fun at Shirat Hayam’s Bayside Bash; kids games and activities, food, live music, tours, raffle, giveaways, free admission; 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
COMEDY NIGHT AT KATZ JCC: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Hadassah and the Milton & Betty Katz JCC present Comedy Night featuring comedians Al Caz and Scott Friedman; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m.; ice cream social and yard games hosted by Historic Friendship Church; hand-dipped ice cream will be served with a variety of toppings; seating provided outdoors; Friendship Church, Weymouth Road, Buena. 609-636-7504.
Monday, Aug. 9
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for discussion of movie “Five Flights Up.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Aug. 7
WRECK FOR RESCUES: 7 to 10 p.m.; SPQR Theatre Co. is hosting “Wreck for Rescues,” a fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue during the run of “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada”; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 215-983-3669 or StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.
For kids
Tuesday, Aug. 10
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TWEEN CLUB FOR AGES 9 TO 12: 2 to 3 p.m.; stories, activities and crafts; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. CCLNJ.org.
Groups
Friday, Aug. 6
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Saturday, Aug. 7
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, Aug. 8
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 9
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Aug. 6
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 7
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 12
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Music
Friday, Aug. 6
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Aug. 6: Rory Block, $33; Aug. 7: Deadgrass, $28; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
DUCK & COVER: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
SUNSET JAZZ FEST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; listen to Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd, while watching the sun set across the bay and over the AC skyline; hosted by City of Pleasantville; Lakes Bay Marina, 345 E. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-484-7359 or Pleasantville-NJ.org.
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
LIVE MUSIC ON THE BEACH IN MARGATE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through August; Margate’s Greenie Unplugged: Tides, Tunes & Togetherness — Summer Evenings on the Beach; 102 S. Benson Ave., Beach behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate City. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
THE REMEDY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Religion
Friday, Aug. 6
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 20; Beachside Reform Jewish service; Ventnor City Beach, Ventnor City. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Friday, Aug. 13
BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.