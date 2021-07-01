Community calendar

Thursday, July 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, July 2ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; participants may pick up a coloring pack from the Library on or after June 23 or use their own supplies; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
REPTILE TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual event; learn about snakes, turtles, lizards, and more; hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 3DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SMITHVILLE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999.
Sunday, July 4CAPE MAY FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS: 7 p.m. concert at Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St.; 9:15 p.m. fireworks, beach in front of Congress Hall, rain date July 5. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
OCEAN CITY FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fourth of July Skate Bash, DJ, snacks, giveaways and a patriotic costume contest, skatepark at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue, free; 7 p.m. kite flying competition and yo-yo contest, Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk; 9 p.m. fireworks off 8th Street. 609-399-6111 or OCNJ.us.
UPPER TOWNSHIP FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. to dusk; Upper Township Independence Day Celebration; live music, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, petting zoo; fireworks will begin at dusk; rain date July 5; Amanda’s Field, 10 Sunset Drive, Petersburg. facebook.com/uppertownshipnj.
WILDWOOD FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS: 5:30 a.m. flag ceremony, honors veterans, Lou Booth Amphitheater at Second and Ocean Avenues in North Wildwood; 9 a.m. Independence Day Parade and Patriotic Pooch Parade, Bill Henfey Park at 8th and Atlantic avenues and proceeding north to 1st and Surf Avenues, 609-522-2955 to register; 7:30 p.m. Wildwood Crest Summer Concert Series, Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, 609-523-0202 or WildwoodCrest.org; 7:30 p.m. Fox Park Amphitheater Music Series, outdoor concert at Fox Park, located at Burk and Ocean Avenues; 10 p.m. fireworks, rain date July 5, beach at Pine Avenue, Wildwood, DOOWW.com. 800-992-9732 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Monday, July 5DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 6
AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: HISTORIC GARDENS OF AVALON: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture presented by History Center Curator Bonita Risley; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.
DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; DIY Container Garden program; virtual event hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
GENEALOGY — ITALIAN RESOURCES: 3:30 to 5 p.m., virtual genealogy class hosted by Avalon Free Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.
INTRODUCTION TO LIBRARY DIGITAL RESOURCES: HOOPLA AND COMICSPLUS: 3 to 4 p.m.; held via Zoom; a librarian will teach participants how to access and use the many digital collections, which include eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, newspapers and more; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
For kids
Monday, July 5
BEGINNING SPANISH FOR KIDS: 10 a.m. Mondays, June 28 through July 26; hosted by Avalon Library; virtual Spanish classes for kids. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 6
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, July 1
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, July 2
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Saturday, July 3
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, July 4
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, July 5
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP FOR WIDOWS/WIDOWERS: H.O.P.E. Summer Session begins weekly meetings; a unique support group helping people evolve through grief since 1979. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; recovery support group for adults with a mental health condition. 609-741-5125.
Tuesday, July 6
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 7
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Thursday, July 1
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Saturday, July 3
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, July 6
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, July 9
MINDFULNESS — VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual meditation class; presented by Avalon Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Music</&h1>
Thursday, July 1
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, July 3
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 2 to 3 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, show tunes, Americana, and patriotic music that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May; $12 adults, $10 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger, Active Duty Military (with ID). 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Wednesday, July 7
FREE SUMMER CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by Dr. Cheeko; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
MOTOWN: 1970S AND BEYOND: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture; presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.
Friday, July 9
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 9, 11; July 9: performance by “Damn the Torpedoes”; July 11: performance by the Billy Walton Band; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $30. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.