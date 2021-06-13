Community calendar

EVENTS
Sunday, June 13
CITYWIDE GARDEN CONTEST: entries are being accepted through July 7 for the 2021 Garden Contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, Junior gardens, and Somers Point Business gardens; judging will be held the week of July 12. 609-204-4107.
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
SKEET SHOOT & LIGHT HOUSE CRUISE: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted on the Bonanza II; Fortescue Marina, Dock #5, Creek Avenue, Fortescue, $75. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Monday, June 14
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
RIGHTSIZING YOUR HOME: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Nancy Underwood, CPO, RESA-PRO; class teaches you the basics of organizing and ways to begin to reclaim your home; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 15
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
RELATIVES AS PARENTS AROUND THE WORLD: CHILE JEOPARDY GAME: 4 to 5 p.m.; play a Jeopardy game to test your knowledge about Chile; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, June 16
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP: 4:30 to 5 p.m.; learn how to prepare yourself and your children for weather and other emergencies; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FUNDRAISERS
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
FOR KIDS
Tuesday, June 15
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for teens ages 13-18; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
GROUPS
Sunday, June 13
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 14
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, June 15
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 16
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 17
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
HEALTH, FITNESS
Tuesday, June 15
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 16
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Thursday, June 17
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
