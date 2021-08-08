Community calendar

Events
Sunday, Aug. 8
BAYSIDE BASH: 3 to 7 p.m.; summer fun at Shirat Hayam’s Bayside Bash; kids games and activities, food, live music, tours, raffle, giveaways, free admission; 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
COMEDY NIGHT AT KATZ JCC: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Hadassah and the Milton & Betty Katz JCC present Comedy Night featuring comedians Al Caz and Scott Friedman; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m.; ice cream social and yard games hosted by Historic Friendship Church; hand-dipped ice cream will be served with a variety of toppings; seating provided outdoors; Friendship Church, Weymouth Road, Buena. 609-636-7504.
Monday, Aug. 9
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for discussion of movie “Five Flights Up.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
AVALON LIBRARY BOOK CLUB — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual book club with Dottie Pearson; title for August: “The Parted Earth” by Anjali Enjeti; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of Somers Point’s people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
HONKY TONKIN’ — A COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW: 7 p.m. through Aug. 13, 4 p.m. matinee Aug. 11; no performance Aug. 9; Honky Tonkin’ — A Country Music show in Scranton; retro/vintage country sound and feel with classic hits; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $25. 917-405-2173.
Thursday, Aug. 12
AUGUST WATERCOLOR SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 12, 19, 26; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $100 all classes, $30 single classes, $5 for materials. 609-318-4676.
MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.
Friday, Aug. 13
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Monday, Aug. 16
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, Sept. 1; the Museum will host a lively open mic night; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
Thursday, Aug. 19
ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM VIRTUAL DISCUSSION: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; discuss Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick”; held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Aug. 10
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TWEEN CLUB FOR AGES 9 TO 12: 2 to 3 p.m.; stories, activities and crafts; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. CCLNJ.org.
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Aug. 8
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 9
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Aug. 10
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music</&h1>
Wednesday, Aug. 11
SUNSET JAZZ FEST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; listen to Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd, while watching the sun set across the bay and over the AC skyline; hosted by City of Pleasantville; Lakes Bay Marina, 345 E. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-484-7359 or Pleasantville-NJ.org.
Friday, Aug. 13
THE REMEDY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Friday, Aug. 20 THE RHYTHEM WRANGLERS: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com. Friday, Aug. 27 BIG DADDY DUO: 7 to 9 p.m.; Rhythm in the Park concert series at Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Religion</&h1>
Friday, Aug. 13
BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
BETH ISRAEL HOSTS BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Margate City Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate City. 609-641-3600.
Reunions</&h1>
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
