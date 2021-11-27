Community calendar

Saturday, Nov. 27
‘MAGIC FLOWERS’ PERFORMANCES: 5 p.m. Nov. 27, 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19; “Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute love story that takes place on Christmas Eve; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. 215-983-3669 or EventBrite.com.
8TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT: 9 a.m.; registration 8 a.m., 5K run and 1-mile fun walk; sponsored by Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve LLC; advance registration $25 runners, $10 walkers; race day $30 runners, $15 walkers; event T-shirt to first 100 runners; medals awarded by age groups; EHT Nature Reserve, 317 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-602-1086 or brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.
‘DICKEN’S FEST’ PERFORMANCES: 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 27, 1 p.m. Nov. 28; presented by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; part of two-day outdoor “Dickens Fest”; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or riddlesbrood.com/christmas-carol.
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEES: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; free film screening each week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
MARGATE’S MEGA SHOPPING WEEKEND: Nov. 26, 27, 28; celebrating Shop Small Business weekend; ASL Santa will be strolling along Ventnor Avenue and ending at Essex Avenue for photos; Jefferson to Essex avenues, Margate. MargateHasMore.com.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Sunday, Nov. 28
ARTISTS SUNDAY: noon to 6 p.m.; in association with Artists Sunday, “Renee Leopardi’s Unframed Extravaganza”; wide assortment of unframed original pastel paintings of various sizes and subject matter; Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-277-7792 or ReneeLeopardi.net/index.html.
FIRST NIGHT OF HANUKKAH CELEBRATION: 4 to 8 p.m.; join Temple Beth Shalom as they light the Menorah for the first night of Hanukkah; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 2
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Saturday, Dec. 4
NYC BUS TRIP: departs Eugene A. Tighe School at 8:30 a.m.; drop off points are 46th & Broadway, or 81st & 5th Avenues; bus departs NYC 6:30 p.m. from 53rd & Lexington Avenues; Eugene A. Tighe School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-823-6658 or Margate-NJ.com.
Monday, Dec. 6
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Dec. 10
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, Dec. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Monday, Nov. 29
HOLIDAY GUESSING CONTEST: Nov. 29 through Dec. 18; for ages 12 and younger; take a guess at how many items are inside our holiday jar; Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
TRIVIA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN COUNTING CONTEST: through December; winner announced Dec. 27; for ages 11 and younger; guess the number of items in the container; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
THE LIBRARY’S ELF ON THE SHELF: through Dec. 23; for ages 3 to 12; Booker the Elf is hiding somewhere in the children’s section; find him and win a yummy treat; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 2
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 23; kids ages 6 to 18 can use their imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; materials supplied by the library; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Dec. 4
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; for ages 6-12 to build LEGO projects based on stories that they will share; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; tweens ages 9-12 are invited to play video games in the library’s Teen Space; tweens need a library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
STEAM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Nov. 28
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 29
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, Dec. 3
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Health, fitness
Friday, De. 3
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Saturday, Nov. 27
PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Sunday, Dec. 12
SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.
Saturday, Dec. 18
HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Sunday, Dec. 19
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 p.m.; Chancel Choir of Central United Methodist Church, under the direction of Jeff Seals; traditional carols and an original composition, “Then Came Jesus” by noted area composer Donald T. Kelly; corner of Shore Road and Central Avenue, Linwood; free will offering taken.
</&h1>
