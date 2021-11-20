Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Nov. 20
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
HSHS PRESENTS ‘AUNTIE MAME’: 7 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 p.m. Nov. 21; “Auntie Mame” is directed by HSHS’s own, Claire Newell Collins; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, $5 students. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
INDOOR FALL FINE ART SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Our Lady of Sorrows Church; indoor Fall Fine Art, Craft & Antique Show; unique and talented artists, bakers, crafters and antiques; Wabash Avenue, Linwood; free admission. 609-513-7465 or OurLadyofSorrows.us.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Sunday, Nov. 21
BRIGANTINE ART WALK HOLIDAY SHOW & SALE: noon to 5 p.m.; start your holiday shopping while supporting 15 local artists; The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine. 201-888-3417.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Nov. 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Saturday, Nov. 20
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; for ages 6-12 to build LEGO projects based on stories that they will share; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
THANKSGIVING CRAFT: PAINTED PINECONE TURKEYS: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 3 to 12; make a Thanksgiving craft; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; tweens ages 9-12 are invited to play video games in the library’s Teen Space; tweens need a library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Sunday, Nov. 21
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 22
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
NAMI ‘IN OUR OWN VOICE’ PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; held via Zoom by trained NAMI NJ volunteers, who will provide a personal perspective of mental health conditions as they share their lived experiences; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Thursday, Dec. 2
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Monday, Dec. 6
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Saturday, Dec. 11
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, Dec. 13
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Monday, Dec. 20
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, Nov. 27
PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Sunday, Dec. 12
SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.
Saturday, Dec. 18
HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
