Community calendar

Events
Friday, Nov. 5
‘THE ADDAMS FAMILY’ PERFORMANCES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, $15. 609-398-1118 or OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; craft fair with handmade items; Cologne Volunteer Fire Company, 2870 S. Cologne Ave., Cologne/Mays Landing. peeeechi@comcast.net.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
OLD BARNS OF CAPE MAY COUNTY: 1 to 3 p.m.; Greg Huber, Architectural historian and author will be speaking on “The Old Barns of Cape May County”; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9, Middle Township. 609-465-3457 or CMCMuseum.org.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS ‘PARK PLAYS’: 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 7; South Jersey Players, Inc.’s Park Plays will be presented at the Margate City Public Library park; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate; free. 347-920-6399.
Fundraisers
Tuesday, Nov. 16
CARD & GAME DAY LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Christ Child Society of Cape May County; play cards, board games and bingo, 50/50, door prizes, auction; The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House; $30; RSVP and menu selection needed by Nov. 5. 609-846-7006.
For kids
Saturday, Nov. 6
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Monday, Nov. 8
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
Groups
Friday, Nov. 5
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Sunday, Nov. 7
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 8
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Health, fitness
Saturday, Nov. 6
DESIGNER BAG BINGO TO BENEFIT CONTACT CAPE-ATLANTIC: 6 to 10 p.m.; join the fun at the 1st Designer Bag Bingo to benefit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic; win designer bags, door prizes, raffles and 50/50; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, $35. 609-823-1850 or ContactCapeAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, Nov. 6
LEGEND OF THE JERSEY DEVIL SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:45 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; Jersey Devil costumed appearance; cameras welcome; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Religion
Sunday, Nov. 7
TEMPLE BETH SHALOM’S MONTHLY ADULT TORAH STUDY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; deep, spiritual and meaningful discussions reviewing the moderators choice of parsha (parshiyot) that is meaningful to him/her and connected it to our life today; Temple Beth Shalom, Atlantic County. 609-266-0403.
