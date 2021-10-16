Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Oct. 16
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
CAROL COUZENS ART EXHIBIT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library to view artwork by featured artist, Carole Couzens; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
‘BEEHIVE THE 60’S MUSICAL’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $20, $18 senior citizens. 609-398-1118.
BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Northfield Public Library’s annual fall book sale; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘SOMETIMES I’M OK’: 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, 17; one-woman show written by and starring Randi Simon Lupo; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $25. 215-983-3669.
BARK FOR LIFE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; food, dog-friendly activities, pet shows, live music, and more; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton; $5. 609-646-7013.
COSTUME PET PARADE: 1 to 5 p.m.; costume pet parade; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
‘DECODING THE MYSTERIES OF CATS’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; learn why cats do what they do; Avalon Public Library. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
HALLOWEEN FUN DAY IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; costume parade and contest, coloring contest, hay rides, candy and more; Sawmill Park, 1316 Harding Highway, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 4, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy card and board games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
PORSCHE BOARDWALK REUNION: 11:30 am. to 4 p.m.; models from 1954 to 2021 displayed on Ocean City Boardwalk between Fifth and 14th streets; free tech sessions on Porsche-related topics at the Music Pier. boardwalkreunion.org.
Sunday, Oct. 17
HERO WALK & 1-MILE FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to noon; John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run; 1-Mile Fun Run with prizes for men and women in various age groups; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. Sixth St., Ocean City. 609-646-0414.
Monday, Oct. 18
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY HISTORY: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; genealogy workshop; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Oct. 16
SUB SALE: starts 11 a.m.; American Legion Auxiliary Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point; $6.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Oct. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Saturday, Oct. 16
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Oct. 17
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 18
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Saturday, Oct. 16
KYLE GASS PERFORMANCE: 8 to 11 p.m.; Kyle Gass Must Save the World Tour 2021; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $35. 856-691-3600.
Sunday, Oct. 17
CAPE SHORE CHORALE CONCERT: 3 p.m.; Schubert’s Mass in G Major with chamber orchestra; guest tenor soloist Reid Shriver; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; free, donations welcome.
Monday, Oct. 18
CALL FOR SINGERS FOR ‘MESSIAH’: rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
