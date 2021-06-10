Community calendar

EVENTS
Friday, June 11
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; vehicles on display; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township.
GENEALOGY: THE NEXT STEPS IN YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; via Zoom; learn about new resources to make your research in family history stronger; with Casey Zahn; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
VIRTUAL ADULT ART WORKSHOP: MOSAIC TRAY: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; join Michele Pasciullo via Zoom to design your own blue and white pattern with mini ceramic tiles to create a unique 5-inch square wooden mosaic tray; Avalon Library, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 12 ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: THE 39 STEPS: 3 to 4 p.m.; program will be held via Zoom; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; “About Boating Safely” is the Auxiliary’s basic safe boating class the law requires; cost of the course is $60 which includes all training materials, textbook and final exam; plan to arrive 15-minutes early; lunch will not be provided; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
GM AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rain date June 13; cars on display; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
RAPP FAMILY NETWORK DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Inland Family Success Center; join us at the Hamilton Mall at Director’s In Creative Arts on the ground level for a day filled with family friendly activities and lots of fun; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. June 12, 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, June 13 FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
SKEET SHOOT & LIGHT HOUSE CRUISE: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted on the Bonanza II; Fortescue Marina, Dock #5, Creek Avenue, Fortescue, $75. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FOR KIDS
Thursday, June 10
OUTDOOR STORYTIME (WEATHER PERMITTING): 10:30 to 11:30 a.m; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
GROUPS
Thursday, June 10
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MUSIC Thursday, June 10
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, June 11 PAVILION IN THE PINES CONCERT EVENTS: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; “A Tribute to Joni Mitchell,” featuring Katie Pearlman and her band; The Joni Project formed as a tribute in sound and spirit to Joni Mitchell, one of music’s greatest and most innovative artists; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295
