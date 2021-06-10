Community calendar

EVENTS

Friday, June 11

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; vehicles on display; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township.

GENEALOGY: THE NEXT STEPS IN YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; via Zoom; learn about new resources to make your research in family history stronger; with Casey Zahn; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

VIRTUAL ADULT ART WORKSHOP: MOSAIC TRAY: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; join Michele Pasciullo via Zoom to design your own blue and white pattern with mini ceramic tiles to create a unique 5-inch square wooden mosaic tray; Avalon Library, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 12 ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: THE 39 STEPS: 3 to 4 p.m.; program will be held via Zoom; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.