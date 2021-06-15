Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, June 15
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
RELATIVES AS PARENTS AROUND THE WORLD: CHILE JEOPARDY GAME: 4 to 5 p.m.; play a Jeopardy game to test your knowledge about Chile; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, June 16
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP: 4:30 to 5 p.m.; learn how to prepare yourself and your children for weather and other emergencies; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Thursday, June 17
AUTHORS IN CONVERSATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; 2021 Authors in Conversation series hosted by Avalon Library; features authors Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM VIRTUAL DISCUSSION: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; third Thursdays through August; Atlantic City Free Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for adults will focus on Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick”; held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, June 18
EMPLOYMENT SERIES UPDATING YOUR RESUME: 2 to 3 p.m.; learn more about great strategies to update your resume; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FATHER’S DAY MINUTE TO WIN IT GAMES: 3 to 6:30 p.m.; event is a way to show off the bond fathers have with their children while also showing off their competitive side; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry; Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan; bring a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YARD SALE & BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, 19; hosted by the Woman’s Club of Vineland; outside yard sale and inside book sale; Woman’s Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-692-2578.
Fundraisers
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Tuesday, June 15
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for teens ages 13-18; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Wednesday, June 16
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share stories, songs, movement activities; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, June 17
OUTDOOR STORYTIME (WEATHER PERMITTING): 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 5 to 7; join Vineland Public Library staff for a discussion of “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins, via Zoom; registration required. 856-794-4244.
Groups
Tuesday, June 15
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 16
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 17
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 18
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; online discussion and support group is facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, June 15
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 16
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 17
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for ages 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, June 18
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
HEALTHY BOUNDARIES WORKSHOP: noon to 1 p.m.; community education workshop; learn the importance of healthy limits with yourself and others; presenter is Meg Schweer, the Director of Intensive Family Support Services at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; held virtually. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, June 17
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERT AT CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Bay Atlantic Symphony and the New York Chamber Ensemble perform live at the Cape May Music Festival; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25. 609-449-8780 or BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
Friday, June 18
BELL BOTTOM BLUES — PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; a tribute to Eric Clapton; presented by Lizzie Rose Music Room; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, June 19
‘JAZZ IN THE PARK’ CONCERT AT BROWN’S PARK: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Atlantic City’s Inaugural Juneteenth Day Celebration; hosted by the City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc.; features renowned jazz musician Greg Osby and the “Juneteenth Ensemble”; Brown’s Park, Bacharach Boulevard, Atlantic City. 267-474-1383 or chickenbonebeach.org.
