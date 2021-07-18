Community calendar

Events
Sunday, July 18
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
Monday, July 19
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore; with local artist Diane Hark; $20 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
VIRTUAL BEER COCKTAILS EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn how to mix refreshing beer cocktail for summer; presented by Avalon Free Public Library and held via Zoom with City Brew Tours; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 20
COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program; learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
DIGITAL CONNECTIONS VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION: ANDROID TABLET BASICS: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use an Android tablet and access the digital collections available through the library; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
VIRTUAL HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual Avalon History Center lecture; lecture details the history of the Robert J. Walker, an iron hulled, paddlewheel steamship. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 21
CRAFTY WEDNESDAYS: VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 to 11 a.m.; learn how to create your very own trading cards; presented by Avalon Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JOB SKILLS LAB — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; receive assistance with job-related tasks, such as finding job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
GENEOLOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; begin your family research with Casey Zahn; virtual event presented by Avalon Free Public Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHOREBIRDS PRESENTATION — THE BIRDS THAT RELY ON THE JERSEY SHORE TO NEST: 6 to 7 p.m.; birding lecture at Surfside Park, 30th Street, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program; afternoon of fun BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
For kids
Monday, July 19
BEGINNING SPANISH FOR KIDS: 10 a.m. Mondays, June 28 through July 26; hosted by Avalon Library; virtual Spanish classes for kids. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 20
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, July 18
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, July 19
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SOUTH JERSEY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S FORUM MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; support Democratic women running for office in Atlantic and Cape May counties, do outreach and meet other like-minded women; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. sjdwf.com.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 20
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 21
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 27
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, July 20
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Friday, July 23
BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m. July 23, Aug. 13; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
