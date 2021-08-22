Community calendar

Events
Sunday, Aug. 22
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL ON THE AVE: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine; Downtown Vineland, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard; organized by Main Street Vineland; over 22 food truck vendors, continuous entertainment and activities; free admission to area. foodtrucksontheave.com.
MARGATE DUCK DERBY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; race starts in the bay behind Ray Scott’s Dock; rain date Aug. 29; prizes to winners; Margate Duck Derby — starting at Ray Scott’s Dock, 9211 Amherst Ave., Margate City. MargateHasMore.com.
For kids
Tuesday, Aug. 24 MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult; take home crafts; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TUESDAY TIME STORIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 12-36 months; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CYGNUS OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m.; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; meet with teachers for in-person fall classes and tour facility; class registrations taken from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 2. 609-272-1199.
ORIGAMI ANIMAL BOOKMARKS: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; make origami animal bookmarks that will cozy up the corner of your novels and notebooks; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
QUICK STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2-5, siblings welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Aug. 22
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 23
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
NAMI EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM — VIRTUAL EVENT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “TRAUMA and its Impact on Mental Health” with Naomi Jones, PH.D., Senior Director of Outpatient Services, Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
BLACK STORIES MATTER — VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; The Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club will discuss “Wild Women and the Blues” by Denny S. Bryce. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; get in the discussion of “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark; open to adults; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Aug. 24
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Sunday, Aug. 22
SPACE KAMP PERFORMING LIVE: NJ Cannabis Festival in Atlantic City; 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $50. Eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
LIVE MUSIC ON THE BEACH IN MARGATE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through August; Margate’s Greenie Unplugged: Tides, Tunes & Togetherness — Summer Evenings on the Beach; 102 S. Benson Ave., Beach behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate City. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
