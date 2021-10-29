Community calendar

Hammonton

Trick or treat: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ocean City

Halloween Costume Skate: 4 p.m. to dusk Saturday, Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue; skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday; prizes for best costume and best trick; candy for participants.

Trick-or-Treating: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sea Isle City

Trick-or-Treating times: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place, adjacent to the Welcome Center; all vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7 p.m. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles for a prize. 609-263-0050.

Vineland

6th annual Pumpkin Patch Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard; free; games, music, pumpkin painting and candy for children age 14 and younger. 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.