Community calendar
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Community calendar

Halloween events

Atlantic Cape Community College Trunk or Treat events: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City.

Cape May Court House

Boo at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Cape May County Park & Zoo, Cape May Court House; free and open to the public; guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more; costume contest 11 a.m., with registration beginning an hour prior. 609-465-5271 or visit CMCZoo.com.

Spooktacular Halloween Performance: 6 p.m. Friday, the Cape May Dancers present their Spooktacular Halloween performance at Middle Township PAC, 212 Bayberry Drive, free admission, 609-886-1370 or cmdancers.com.

Commercial Township

Ghost Tour: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Mauricetown Historical Society; tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front St., parking available at the Methodist Church; $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. 856-785-0457 or visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org

Hammonton

Trick or treat: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ocean City

Halloween Costume Skate: 4 p.m. to dusk Saturday, Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue; skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday; prizes for best costume and best trick; candy for participants.

Trick-or-Treating: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sea Isle City

Trick-or-Treating times: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place, adjacent to the Welcome Center; all vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7 p.m. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles for a prize. 609-263-0050.

Vineland

6th annual Pumpkin Patch Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard; free; games, music, pumpkin painting and candy for children age 14 and younger. 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

Woodbine

Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treat events: Trick or Treat hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday; Trunk or Treat from 5 to 6:30 Sunday along the Woodbine bike path between Washington and Adams avenues; a prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.

Wildwood

Trunk or Treat: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Fox Park, 4500 Ocean Ave. 609-522-2444 or wildwoodnj.org.

North Wildwood

Trunk or Treat and Block Party: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Olde New Jersey Avenue, between 2nd and Walnut avenues. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.

Halloween Haunted House: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, hosted by the Greater Wildwood Elks; Elks Lodge, 109 West 1st Ave., free admission, 609-729-2170.

Health, fitness

Friday, Oct. 29

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m.; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; participants will learn these ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE - VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Graceful Aging & COVID-19 Update; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual program; discussion on embracing your older self. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Music

Saturday, Nov. 6

LEGEND OF THE JERSEY DEVIL SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:45 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; Jersey Devil costumed appearance; cameras welcome; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

