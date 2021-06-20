Community calendar

EVENTS
Sunday, June 20
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FATHERS CLIMB FREE AT ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., last climb 3:30 p.m.; any dad who makes it to the top earns ‘I Climbed Absecon Lighthouse’ card to show at Tony Boloney’s Pizza on Oriental Avenue for a free cheese slice of pizza; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or visit abseconlighthouse.org.
JUNE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; outdoor, two-day craft fair; more than 75 vendors; food, live music, plant sale and more; Shoppes At Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. 856-265-6181 or BKEnterpriseNJ.com.
Monday, June 21
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 22
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
STEAM ACTIVITY PICK UP: CRYSTALS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; register for this event to receive a kit and grow your own crystals; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT COOKING: LIGHT & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join healthy eating and gardening guru Bernadette Getzler as she takes participants on a food journey using farm-fresh ingredients. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillagByTheShore.org.
VIRTUAL TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; register your team of family and friends and demonstrate your knowledge of Avalon’s history and culture in a Quizzo-inspired trivia game; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FOR KIDS
Tuesday, June 22
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 24
GUN SAFETY PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade; members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Community Policing Unit, along with Eddie the Eagle, will give a presentation about gun safety; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration requested. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105.
TODDLER TIME: BEACH UMBRELLA TAKE & MAKE: 1 to 2 p.m.; supplies will be ready to be picked up a week before the event; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GROUPS
Sunday, June 20
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 21
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 22
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HEALTH, FITNESS
Monday, June 21
PREGNANCY SPACING WORKSHOP: noon to 12:30 p.m.; attend this Zoom meeting to learn more about women’s health and how important pregnancy spacing is for the health of the female reproductive system; hosted by Inland Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Tuesday, June 22
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
MUSIC
Wednesday, June 23
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Friday, June 25
GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND — PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton; $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.