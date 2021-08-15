Community calendar

Events
Monday, Aug. 16
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
GENEOLOGY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Your Family Research virtual genealogy class with Casey Zahn; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore — Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; Ms. Mortillaro serves as the Curator of Collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison; lecture on a remarkable discovery; presented by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
TENTH ANNUAL REEDS & SEEDS WATERMELON FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; locals and visitors alike are invited to gather for an afternoon of family-friendly fun; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-0100 or ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
BINGO — VIRTUAL EVENT: 1 to 2 p.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore — BINGO Program; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, Sept. 1; the Museum will host a lively open mic night; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
‘WHERE DID THAT SEASHELL COME FROM?’ — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; environmental lecture at Surfside Park; lecture is co-sponsored by the Avalon Environmental Commission and the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Aug. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Aug. 17
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult; take home crafts; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TUESDAY TIME STORIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 12-36 months; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION: 10 to 11 a.m.; open to all Summer Reading Program participants; celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with fun games, snacks and prizes; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NO-SEW ANIMAL SATCHEL: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. AtlanticLibrary.org or 609-823-4614.
QUICK STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 1/2-5, siblings welcome; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Aug. 15
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 16
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 19
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Aug. 17
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music</&h1>
Friday, Aug. 20
THE RHYTHEM WRANGLERS: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com. Friday, Aug. 27 BIG DADDY DUO: 7 to 9 p.m.; Rhythm in the Park concert series at Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Religion</&h1>
Thursday, Aug. 20
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Beachside Reform Jewish service; Ventnor City Beach, Ventnor City. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Reunions</&h1>
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.