Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, June 9
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EASTON NIGHTS BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
EMPLOYMENT SERIES: ‘WHAT IS IT LIKE TO BE A VET?’: 4 to 5 p.m.; join Dr. Rachel from Absecon Veterinary Hospital to learn what it is like to be a veterinarian; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
PAINT NIGHT SUPPLY PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; appointment times are available morning, afternoon and evening; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. RedCrossBlood.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Thursday, June 10
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
VIRTUAL PAINT NIGHT: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, June 11
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; vehicles on display; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township.
GENEALOGY: THE NEXT STEPS IN YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; via Zoom; learn about new resources to make your research in family history stronger; with Casey Zahn; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
VIRTUAL ADULT ART WORKSHOP: MOSAIC TRAY: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; join Michele Pasciullo via Zoom to design your own blue and white pattern with mini ceramic tiles to create a unique 5-inch square wooden mosaic tray; Avalon Library, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 12
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: THE 39 STEPS: 3 to 4 p.m.; program will be held via Zoom; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, 12; “About Boating Safely” is the Auxiliary’s basic safe boating class the law requires; cost of the course is $60 which includes all training materials, textbook and final exam; plan to arrive 15-minutes early; lunch will not be provided; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
GM AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rain date June 13; cars on display; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 East Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
RAPP FAMILY NETWORK DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Inland Family Success Center; join us at the Hamilton Mall at Director’s In Creative Arts on the ground level for a day filled with family friendly activities and lots of fun; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. June 12, 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, June 13
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
SKEET SHOOT & LIGHT HOUSE CRUISE: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted on the Bonanza II; Fortescue Marina, Dock #5, Creek Avenue, Fortescue, $75. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Fundraisers
Thursday, June 10
THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY CELEBRATION: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; The Arc of Atlantic County celebrates 60 years of service to the community; proceeds benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Atlantic County; silent auction, sports memorabilia, 50/50 raffle, and more; The Deck, Golden Nugget Hotel, Atlantic City, $75. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/Celebrate.
For kids
Wednesday, June 9
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 2, 9, 16; join for an online version of our Preschool Story Time where we’ll share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, June 10
OUTDOOR STORYTIME (WEATHER PERMITTING): 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, June 3, 10 and 17; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Groups
Wednesday, June 9
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson. Title for June: “The Patron Saint of Liars” by Ann Patchett (available on Hoopla); via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, June 10
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, June 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org visit the group’s Facebook page.
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 13
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, June 9
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow for an informative program on becoming an empowered patient through self-advocacy. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘WEBINAR ON UNDERSTANDING TRAUMA AND ITS LONG-TERM EFFECTS’: 10:30 a.m.; presented by the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC); “Ten Things Everyone Needs to Know About Trauma”; presentation will be led by trauma specialist Dr. Debra Ruisard; free. 609-522-5960 or LTHYC.org/Trauma.
Thursday, June 10
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, June 11
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, June 12
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Music
Thursday, June 10
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, June 11
PAVILION IN THE PINES CONCERT EVENTS: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; “A Tribute to Joni Mitchell,” featuring Katie Pearlman and her band; The Joni Project formed as a tribute in sound and spirit to Joni Mitchell, one of music’s greatest and most innovative artists; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295
