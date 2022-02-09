Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Feb. 9
JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VETERAN’S COLLECTION: daily through Feb. 28; second annual veteran’s collection in honor of Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney; items will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland; items needed are large coloring books, markers, crayons, colored pencils, crossword puzzles, word search/word games/sudoku; drop in porch bins or ship to 6 Wabash Ave., Linwood by February 28. 609-513-1075.
WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 11 SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, Feb. 12
‘LOVE AC’ VALENTINE’S EVENT AT ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE: Feb. 12, 13; 1, 2 and 3 p.m. wedding vow renewals, a “Love AC” themed chalking event Feb. 12 (rain date Feb. 13), artwork from local artists on display; masks required; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City; $40 per couple for vow renewal ceremony. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFT: COTTON BALL HEART PAINTINGS: 11 a.m. to noon; ages 5 and older; use a cotton ball paint brush to make a unique art canvas; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 14 UNITY WREATH CRAFT-TO-GO: daily through Feb. 28; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our Family-Friendly Bingo; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Feb. 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Feb. 9
KIDS CRAFT NIGHT: VALENTINE’S DAY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 6 to 12; make a fun Valentine’s Day-themed craft; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LONG STEM ROSE CRAFT-TO-GO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 12; create a rose for yourself or to give as a gift; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for kids ages 5 and younger with their caregiver; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLbrary.org.
TEEN ANIME TROPE BINGO: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to join Vineland Public Library staff for Teen Anime Trope Bingo; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
VALENTINE’S DAY TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Feb. 14; for ages 12 and younger; pick up a Valentine’s Day Take and Make Craft in the Children’s Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
MONTHLY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; stop by the library for a monthly movie to enjoy with your family; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Feb. 9
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through April; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 10
FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, Feb. 14
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Feb. 9
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 10
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Feb. 11
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Feb. 13
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 14
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Feb. 10
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Feb. 12
JAZZ VOCALISTS — THE BEST OF THE BEST: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; participants bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
Religion
Thursday, Feb. 10
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays through March 17; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith, Who Jesus is, why He came and had to die; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
