Community calendar

Events
Friday, July 30
ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 31
ACUA TALES, TRAILS AND TAILS SESSION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; join the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s “Tales, Trails, and Tails” session to learn easy ways your family can help take care of the Earth; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. July 31, Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, Aug. 1
POETRY IN THE PARK: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Somers Point Arts Commission event Poetry in the Park features presenting poets, guitarist Marc Wasserman and an opportunity for audience participation at open mic session; John F Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Monday, Aug. 2
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore; with local artist Diane Hark; $20 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
For kids
Friday, July 30
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 2 VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2-6; ‘Destination Dig,’ presented by Petersburg United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg; activities, stories, music, games, snacks provided; call to register. 609-628-2224.
Groups
Saturday, July 31
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, Aug. 1
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 2
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, July 30
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 31
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Friday, July 30
DAVE KELLER AND KATIE HENRY: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Pavilion In The Pines Summer Concert Series; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton; $28. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
BURNSIDERS REGGAE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Saturday, July 31
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 3 to 4 p.m.; enjoy a free outdoor concert at the Cape May Zoo Bandstand with the John Walter concert band; 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Religion
Friday, July 30
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 30, Aug. 6, 20; Beachside Reform Jewish service; Ventnor City Beach, Ventnor City. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.