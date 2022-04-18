Community calendar

Events

Monday, April 18

CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited through May 27; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. kaikens@atlantic.edu.

GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 18, May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TRIVIA NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m. April 18, May 2, 16; enjoy a fun night out with puzzling questions on a variety of topics; no specific knowledge required; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 19

'COMFORT COOKING: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS' VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service "Comfort Cooking: Healthy & Delicious" virtual program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

STOCKTON HOLOCAUST PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; “Profiles of Local Holocaust Survivor Owned Businesses in South Jersey” is an opportunity to learn about some of the contributions of the more than 1,400 Jewish Holocaust survivors who settled in the region after World War II; showcases part of a two-year research project coordinated by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University; held via Zoom. 609-652-4593 or Stockton.edu.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Friday, April 29

VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454.

BOOK & PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30; hanging basket, potted flowers, flower flats; Woman's Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-696-0529 or visit https://wcofvineland.webs.com

For kids

Monday, April 18

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 9; for ages 1½ to 5; interactive story hour, which includes a grab and go craft; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 19

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in April; for ages 2 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Monday, April 18

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 19

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 19, 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, April 18

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, April 19

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Wednesday, April 20 BATTLE OF THE BANDS: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; WLFR 91.7FM Lake Fred Radio and the Stockton Performing Arts Center present Battle of the Bands - The Callow Gentry vs. The Blue Void; two of the area's finest bands will face off in the ultimate musical battle; Stockton University, Campus Center Theatre, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $8. 609-652-9000 or Stockton.UniversityTickets.com. Saturday, April 23 TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD FEATURING PAULA JOHNS: 5 to 7 p.m.; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; $20 general public, $15 members of OCAC and South Jersey Jazz Society; limited seating. 609-399-7628. Saturday, April 30 BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" 3 p.m. April 30, Guaracini Performing Arts Center, Rowan College of Southern NJ, Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. May 1, Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway Township; all tickets $30; free pre-concert discussion with Music Director Jed Gaylin one hour before each performance; bayalanticsymphony.org.