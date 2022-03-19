Community calendar

Events
Saturday, March 19
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP RABIES CLINIC: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; for dogs and cats; Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; free.
SCOSA TOUR OF POETRY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19, April 9; all-level, free monthly workshop presented by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA); Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-652-4311 or NFLibrary.org.
WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, March 20
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; all-levels watercolor class by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $30. 609-318-4676 or Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.square.site.
People are also reading…
Monday, March 21
CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited March 21 through May 27; 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 23, opening reception; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. send inquiries/submissions to kaikens@atlantic.edu with the subject line “Celebrate Atlantic Cape 2022" by March 11.
GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
OSCARS EVENT: PREDICT THE WINNERS: 5 to 6 p.m.; take a look at all of this year's nominees for the major award categories in this year's Oscars; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 21, April 4, 18, May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 22
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Dining out
Tuesday, March 22
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DINNER THEATER: 6 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Players and Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor have collaborated to offer a theater/dining event; buffet followed by five short plays; Aroma restaurant, 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; $45. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
NAACP CAPE MAY COUNTY ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND GALA: 6 to 11 p.m.; annual fundraiser; The Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City; $125. 609-425-3937 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, April 29
VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454.
For kids
Saturday, March 19
MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. March 19, 26; for kids and parents; sit back, enjoy an afternoon movie; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POT OF GOLD POM POM NECKLACE CRAFT-TO-GO: through March 31; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home; while supplies last; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY MOVIE MATINEE: 2 to 4 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; celebrate March Madness at the library with a basketball-themed family movie; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; quick stories, songs and a take-home activity; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. March 19, 26; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 21
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 22
ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; ages 16 and older; loin other Anime fans and video gamers; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN CUPCAKE WARS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for tweens and teens; show off your cupcake-decorating skills and compete for bragging rights; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WINTER EVENING STORY STOP: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Saturday, March 19
LIBRARY SOCIAL: READER’S BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; March read: "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 21
KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; join the Sandy Pages Book club and discuss selected books; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 22
ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29, April 12, 19, 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, March 23
LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Sunday, March 20
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 21
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, March 19
IRISH NIGHT: doors open 5 p.m., Irish Step Dancers 6 p.m., music 6:30 to 9 p.m.; live music on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; $5 adults, $1 children; snack and gift booths open. 609-971-1593.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.