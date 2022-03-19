Community calendar

Events

Saturday, March 19

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP RABIES CLINIC: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; for dogs and cats; Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; free.

SCOSA TOUR OF POETRY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19, April 9; all-level, free monthly workshop presented by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA); Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-652-4311 or NFLibrary.org.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Sunday, March 20

WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; all-levels watercolor class by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $30. 609-318-4676 or Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.square.site.

Monday, March 21

CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited March 21 through May 27; 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 23, opening reception; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. send inquiries/submissions to kaikens@atlantic.edu with the subject line “Celebrate Atlantic Cape 2022" by March 11.

GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

OSCARS EVENT: PREDICT THE WINNERS: 5 to 6 p.m.; take a look at all of this year's nominees for the major award categories in this year's Oscars; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 21, April 4, 18, May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 22

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Dining out

Tuesday, March 22

SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DINNER THEATER: 6 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Players and Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor have collaborated to offer a theater/dining event; buffet followed by five short plays; Aroma restaurant, 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; $45. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, March 19

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

NAACP CAPE MAY COUNTY ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND GALA: 6 to 11 p.m.; annual fundraiser; The Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City; $125. 609-425-3937 or EventBrite.com.

Friday, April 29

VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454.

For kids

Saturday, March 19

MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. March 19, 26; for kids and parents; sit back, enjoy an afternoon movie; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

POT OF GOLD POM POM NECKLACE CRAFT-TO-GO: through March 31; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home; while supplies last; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SATURDAY MOVIE MATINEE: 2 to 4 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; celebrate March Madness at the library with a basketball-themed family movie; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SATURDAY STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; quick stories, songs and a take-home activity; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. March 19, 26; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, March 21

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 22

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; ages 16 and older; loin other Anime fans and video gamers; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN CUPCAKE WARS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for tweens and teens; show off your cupcake-decorating skills and compete for bragging rights; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WINTER EVENING STORY STOP: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Saturday, March 19

LIBRARY SOCIAL: READER’S BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; March read: "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, March 21

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; join the Sandy Pages Book club and discuss selected books; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 22

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29, April 12, 19, 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, March 23

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Sunday, March 20

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 21

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Saturday, March 19 IRISH NIGHT: doors open 5 p.m., Irish Step Dancers 6 p.m., music 6:30 to 9 p.m.; live music on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; $5 adults, $1 children; snack and gift booths open. 609-971-1593.