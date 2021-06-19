Community calendar

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS
In recognition of Juneteenth, municipalities and groups around the region have planned events to celebrate the historic date that traditionally marks the end of slavery in the United States. The following is a list of some of them.
JAZZ IN THE PARK CONCERT: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 19; presented by the City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation; features jazz musician Greg Osby and the Juneteenth Ensemble; Brown’s Park, Bacharach Boulevard, Atlantic City.
FAMILY EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19; hosted by Pleasantville Jr. Jokers organization; family-friendly games, music, food, vendors, sign ups for football/cheer teams; Jokers Football Field, 618 Fernwood Ave., Pleasantville.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM: ongoing; “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, Diversity”; presented by Epoch Creations; listen to speakers give personal insight to the experiences and progress made in their area of professional accomplishments; speakers include Darnley Rosius, Christopher Graves, Kaleem Shabazz, Abdul Prince, Marsha Patrick, Quenn Garris; view on Epoch Creations Facebook page.
EVENTS
Saturday, June 19
YARD SALE & BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Woman’s Club of Vineland; outside yard sale and inside book sale; Woman’s Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-692-2578.
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKERS SERIES: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; Delaware Bay Speaker Series is a series of lectures and programs, moving between the lighthearted and the serious to educate and entertain; lecture on Fisheries of the Bay and Mid Atlantic Ocean; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
HORSESHOE CRABS: ‘A DEEP DIVE’: 1 to 2 p.m.; in-person, family-friendly horseshoe crab lesson; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
JUNE CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, 20; outdoor, two-day craft fair; more than 75 vendors; food, live music, plant sale and more; Shoppes At Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. 856-265-6181 or BKEnterpriseNJ.com.
MENTORING MEN’S APPRECIATION BBQ: 1 to 3 p.m.; the Dr. Martin Luther King Center invites outstanding male mentors to the Mentoring Men’s Appreciation BBQ; food, games; 661 Jackson Road, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township. 609-704-7262 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
OPEN HOUSE AT THE SOMERS POINT HISTORICAL MUSEUM: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; displays, artifacts, community groups with information tables; masks are required when inside of the museum; Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Sunday, June 20
FATHERS CLIMB FREE AT ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., last climb 3:30 p.m.; any dad who makes it to the top earns ‘I Climbed Absecon Lighthouse’ card to show at Tony Boloney’s Pizza on Oriental Avenue for a free cheese slice of pizza; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or visit abseconlighthouse.org.
Monday, June 21
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
FUNDRAISERS
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Sunday, June 20
CARA’S LOVE SUMMER SOLSTICE FUNDRAISER: celebrating the life of local educator Cara Surace Bluth; Newport Avenue beach, Ventnor; bring your own blanket or beach chair; food truck noon to 2 p.m. from Josie Kelly’s; ice cream truck from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; live music; DJ; donations benefit nonprofit Cara’s Love Scholarship Fund and Charitable Trust for students in Atlantic City and Mays Landing. Caralove.com.
FOR KIDS
Saturday, June 19
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. June 19 through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 22
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GROUPS
Saturday, June 19 YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 20
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
HEALTH, FITNESS
Saturday, June 19
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Monday, June 21
PREGNANCY SPACING WORKSHOP: noon to 12:30 p.m.; attend this Zoom meeting to learn more about women’s health and how important pregnancy spacing is for the health of the female reproductive system; hosted by Inland Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
MUSIC
Wednesday, June 23
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.