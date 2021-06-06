Community calendar

Events
Sunday, June 6
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH FAMILY FRIENDLY BIKE RIDE: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; co-hosted by Ventnor City and the Margate Business Association; 14-mile bicycle tour begins Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, Ventnor; rain date June 13; registration $30, families of four or more $25 day-of. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Monday, June 7
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Dining out
Sunday, June 6
HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; rain or shine; lamb and Chicken Gyros, Chicken Souvlaki, Pastitsio, Cheese and Spinach Pies, Gyro Greek Salad and small side Salad, our famous Baklava and Galaktoboureko; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.
Fundraisers
Sunday, June 6
VIRTUAL SEASHORE GARDENS RUN AND HEALTH WALK: noon to 3 p.m.; 11 annual 5K Run & Health Walk will be held virtually; $30. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org/5k.
For kids
Monday, June 7
DADDY & ME ACTIVITY KIT PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pick up craft and enjoy some quality time with that special dad in your life; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Tuesday, June 8
ONLINE TEEN PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; teens ages 13-18; meetup on Zoom to share what they’re reading and play a game called Bring Your Own Book; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS FAMILIES: take-and-make crafts; June 1 through 19, celebrate Juneteenth by making your own confetti popper; June 21 through July 3, Patriotic Bubble Wand; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Groups
Sunday, June 6
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 7
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, June 8
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 9
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson. Title for June: “The Patron Saint of Liars” by Ann Patchett (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Sunday, June 6
RE-ENVISIONING THE MIDDLE EAST ECO SYSTEMS WITH RABBI COHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies; Rabbi Michael Cohen will speak to us about the relationships between Palestinian and Israeli students and the amazing programs they’ve created; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Sashul.org.
Tuesday, June 8
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Wednesday, June 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow for an informative program on becoming an empowered patient through self-advocacy. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘WEBINAR ON UNDERSTANDING TRAUMA AND ITS LONG-TERM EFFECTS’: 10:30 a.m.; presented by the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC); “Ten Things Everyone Needs to Know About Trauma”; presentation will be led by trauma specialist Dr. Debra Ruisard; free. 609-522-5960 or LTHYC.org/Trauma.
Religion
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.