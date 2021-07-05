Community calendar

Events
Monday, July 5
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 6
AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: HISTORIC GARDENS OF AVALON: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture presented by History Center Curator Bonita Risley; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.
DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; DIY Container Garden program; virtual event hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
GENEALOGY — ITALIAN RESOURCES: 3:30 to 5 p.m., virtual genealogy class hosted by Avalon Free Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.
INTRODUCTION TO LIBRARY DIGITAL RESOURCES: HOOPLA AND COMICSPLUS: 3 to 4 p.m.; held via Zoom; a librarian will teach participants how to access and use the many digital collections, which include eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, newspapers and more; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Wednesday, July 7
BEST FLOWER POT IN TOWN CONTEST: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; join the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance at the Best Flower Pot in Town contest at the Johnathan Pitney House; rain date July 8; Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, Absecon. AbseconArts.com.
MIDSUMMER ONLINE WRITING GETAWAY: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 7 through 11; online writing retreat; challenging and supportive workshops in poetry, fiction, nonfiction and memoir; held via Zoom by Murphy Writing; pricing varies. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com/Midsummer.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays July 7, 28, Aug. 18, Sept. 1; the Museum will host a lively open mic night; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
SUMMER EVENINGS ON THE BEACH: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August; Benson Avenue and the Beach, behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Thursday, July 8
THE POSITIVITY PROJECT — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program. 609-287-8872 or visit JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, July 9
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; see vehicles on display; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Fundraisers
Saturday, July 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Monday, July 5
BEGINNING SPANISH FOR KIDS: 10 a.m. Mondays, June 28 through July 26; hosted by Avalon Library; virtual Spanish classes for kids. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 6
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Group
Monday, July 5
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP FOR WIDOWS/WIDOWERS: H.O.P.E. Summer Session begins weekly meetings; a unique support group helping people evolve through grief since 1979. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; recovery support group for adults with a mental health condition. 609-741-5125.
Tuesday, July 6
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 7
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, July 6
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, July 9
MINDFULNESS — VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual meditation class; presented by Avalon Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Music</&h1>
Wednesday, July 7
FREE SUMMER CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by Dr. Cheeko; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
MOTOWN: 1970S AND BEYOND: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture; presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.
Friday, July 9
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 9, 11; July 9: performance by “Damn the Torpedoes”; July 11: performance by the Billy Walton Band; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $30. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Monday, July 12
ROY ORBISON TRIBUTE — VIRTUAL: 6 to 7 p.m.; Roy Orbison tribute; presented by Avalon Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 14
FREE SUMMER CONCERT IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by Poor Mouth Henry; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Reunions</&h1>
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.