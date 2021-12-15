Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Dec. 15
ART ON ASBURY 'LE PETITE' SHOW: exhibited through December; the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the December "Le Petite" Art show and exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
FRESH FLORAL HOLIDAY SWAG: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to adults and interested teens; use fresh flowers to create festive holiday swags; Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 29; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Library; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. through Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CHILDREN'S CRAFT GRAB AND GO KIT: Dec. 15 through 30; for ages 6 to 12; prepare for the New Year with a fun countdown craft; Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS AUDITIONS: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; holding auditions for one-act, original plays for a new dinner theater; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 347-920-6399.
WELL WEDNESDAY: HAND PAINTED GIFT WRAP: 10 to 11 a.m.; Well Wednesday: Creativebug's Giftwrap Painting Workshop; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 16
HOLIDAY SIP & SHOP: 6 to 9 p.m.; live music, cocktails, home goods, vendors; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
Saturday, Dec. 18
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEES: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; free film screening each week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
'MAGIC FLOWERS' PERFORMANCES: 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19; “Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute love story that takes place on Christmas Eve; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. 215-983-3669 or EventBrite.com.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through December; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Dec. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Monday, Dec. 20
HOLIDAY SWEET SALE: 3 to 6 p.m.; home baked cookies, candy, fudge, brownies; sold by the pre-packaged pound at $10 per pound; tins are available for purchase; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point; proceeds benefit the Historical Society; masks are required. 609-646-7355.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 15
HOLIDAY GUESSING CONTEST: through Dec. 18; for ages 12 and younger; take a guess at how many items are inside our holiday jar; Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CHILDREN'S CRAFT: Dec. 15 through 30; for ages 6 to 12; take a craft gift bag to make at home; Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or Atlanticlbrary.org.
NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN COUNTING CONTEST: through December; winner announced Dec. 27; for ages 11 and younger; guess the number of items in the container; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
THE LIBRARY'S ELF ON THE SHELF: through Dec. 23; for ages 3 to 12; Booker the Elf is hiding somewhere in the children's section; find him and win a yummy treat; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 16
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 23; kids ages 6 to 18 can use their imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; materials supplied by the library; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 6; wear your PJs and walk, sing, dance, and read with us in a winter wonderland; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest and Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350, ext. 300 or Kids.CMCLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 15
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through Dec. 29; does not meet on Christmas Eve or New Years Eve; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Romance Book Club: "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 16
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Mystery Book Club: "The Devil and the Dark Water" by Stuart Turton; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 15
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 16
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Music
Wednesday, Dec. 15
LATE SHOW CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; benefits Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Stockton University Performing Arts Center, Galloway Township; $20. 609-652-9000.
Thursday, Dec. 16
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.