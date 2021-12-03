Community calendar

Friday, Dec. 3
ART ON ASBURY ‘LE PETITE’ SHOW: exhibited through December; the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the December “Le Petite” Art show and exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: through Dec. 4; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FALL CHOREOGRAPHY PROJECT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 4; Fall Choreography Project; mixed bill of dance works from the most promising choreographers in the Stockton dance community; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $12. 609-652-9000 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 4
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Episcopal Church of the Advent annual Christmas Bazaar; Church of the Advent Parish Hall, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065 or CapeMayAdvent.org.
‘DICKENS OF A HOLIDAY’ CRAFT FAIR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; get a jump on your holiday shopping; two floors of vendors; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEES: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; free film screening each week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 5; variety of crafters; Santa, holiday model train display, refreshments, trees and wreaths for sale; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-204-6790 or AC4HFair.org.
‘MAGIC FLOWERS’ PERFORMANCES: 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; “Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute love story that takes place on Christmas Eve; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. 215-983-3669 or EventBrite.com.
NYC BUS TRIP: departs Eugene A. Tighe School at 8:30 a.m.; drop off points are 46th & Broadway, or 81st & 5th Avenues; bus departs NYC 6:30 p.m. from 53rd & Lexington Avenues; Eugene A. Tighe School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-823-6658 or Margate-NJ.com.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through December; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
PIEROGI, GARAGE SALE AND BAKED GOODS: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; monthly garage sale for charity; St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
Monday, Dec. 6
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; the library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, Dec. 10
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. Dec. 11 to Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
For kids
Saturday, Dec. 4
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; for ages 6-12 to build LEGO projects based on stories that they will share; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; tweens ages 9-12 are invited to play video games in the library’s Teen Space; tweens need a library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
STEAM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org
Fundraisers
Tuesday, Dec. 7
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP WOMAN’S CLUB FUNDRAISER: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; performance of the Charles Dickens classic, “Ebenezer”; music, dancing and a little bit of magic; Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven; $37. 732-407-2244.
Saturday, Dec. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Monday, Dec. 20
HOLIDAY SWEET SALE: 3 to 6 p.m.; home baked cookies, candy, fudge, brownies; sold by the pre-packaged pound at $10 per pound; tins are available for purchase; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point; proceeds benefit the Historical Society; masks are required. 609-646-7355.
Groups
Monday, Dec. 6
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Saturday, Dec. 11
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, Dec. 13
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Dec. 3
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Sunday, Dec. 5
CAPE SHORE CHORALE: 3 p.m.; free concert and sing-along of holiday favorites; presented by Cape Shore Chorale; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; light refreshments will be served after the concert; free will donations are welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 12
SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
LATE SHOW CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; benefits Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Stockton University Performing Arts Center, Galloway Township; $20. 609-652-9000.
Saturday, Dec. 18
HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Sunday, Dec. 19
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 p.m.; Chancel Choir of Central United Methodist Church, under the direction of Jeff Seals; traditional carols and an original composition, “Then Came Jesus” by noted area composer Donald T. Kelly; corner of Shore Road and Central Avenue, Linwood; free will offering taken.
