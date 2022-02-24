Community calendar

Events
Thursday, Feb. 24
UNITY WREATH CRAFT-TO-GO: daily through Feb. 28; for ages 6 to 12; pick up a craft gift bag to make at home; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
VETERAN’S COLLECTION: daily through Feb. 28; second annual veteran’s collection in honor of Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney; items will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland; items needed are large coloring books, markers, crayons, colored pencils, crossword puzzles, word search/word games/sudoku; drop in porch bins or ship to 6 Wabash Ave., Linwood by February 28. 609-513-1075.
Friday, Feb. 25 BEGINNER BEEKEEPING WORKSHOPS: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through April 1; learn what you need to be a successful beekeeper; classes are a mix of text, lecture, videos and hands on; Rutgers Extension Building, 355 Court House S. Dennis Road, Middle Township. 609-861-0913.
Saturday, Feb. 26
WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb. 27
RIDDLESBROOD TOURING THEATRE OPEN AUDTIONS: 1 p.m.; auditions for kids and adults for a musical adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland,” with performances taking place May 21, 22 at Historic Smithville; auditions will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Barnegat Fire Company Station 11, 11 Birdsall St., Barnegat. Riddlesbrood.com/Auditions.
VIRTUAL GENEALOGY PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; VHAS presents Genealogy: Using Online Resources to Research Your Family History; Vineland. 856-691-1111.
Monday, Feb. 28
BLACK HISTORY MATTERS ‘22: 6 to 8 p.m.; featured speaker Rev. Dr. Willie D. Francois, III, a Civil Rights, political, educational, and community leader; Future Leaders Organization. 609-380-7659.
For kids
Saturday, Feb. 26
‘BIG BANG BOOM!’: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; kid and parent-friendly pop/rock show is high-energy and expects the audience to get involved; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or Stockton.edu/PAC.
Monday, Feb. 28
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, Feb. 24
FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Monday, Feb. 28
KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Feb. 24
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Feb. 25
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Feb. 27
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 28
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 1
BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEDITATION SERIES: 11 a.m. to noon March 1, 8, 15; certified health and life coach Jen Sawyer will presenting the history of meditation, explaining what it is and isn’t and showing how to begin the practice; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Music
Thursday, Feb. 24
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, March 12
HORNS A PLENTY — JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org..
Thursday, Feb. 24
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays through March 17; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Sunday, Feb. 27
BLACK HISTORY MONTH SERVICES: theme: “Black Lives Matter”; Macedonia Baptist Church, Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township. 609-965-4211.
