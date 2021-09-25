Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Sept. 25
ART ON ASBURY ‘MIXED MEDIA’ SEPTEMBER SHOW: daily through Sept. 30; the Ocean City Fine Arts League is mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery; pieces are for sale; Art On Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
FALL FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; outdoor event featuring crafters, food and raffles; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-335-5214.
INDIAN SUMMER BBQ: 1 to 5 p.m.; outdoor BBQ with raffles, 50/50 and music; benefits veterans and their families; Cardiff VFW Post 8098, 3029 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; $15, free ages 11 and younger. emileesmemom@aol.com.
ITALIAN FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; Italian food, live music, entertainment; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com.
MARGATE FALL FUNFEST: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26; food, live music, crafters, kids activities, parade, cornhole tournament, and more; 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25, Scarefest After Dark, for adults only, live music, wine tastings, costumes encouraged, and more, $20 advance, $25 at the door; Margate Fall Funfest, Amherst and Washington avenues, Margate. MargateHasMore.com.
MINI WRITING GETAWAY: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; via Zoom; fall getaway will give your creative spirit a much-needed boost; led by Peter E. Murphy; $25. MurphyWriting.com.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS AUDITIONS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29; auditions for original one-act plays; performance dates are 2 p.m. Nov. 6, 7; Margate Library Conference Room, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 347-920-6399.
Monday, Sept. 27
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ESTATE PLANNING VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual program presented by Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore; “Ten Common Estate Planning & Elder Law Mistakes to Avoid.” 609-287-8872.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENT: 3 to 4 p.m.; join animal rescuer Cynthia Branigan as she discusses her book “The Last Diving Horse in America,” the inspiring story of the rescue of the last Atlantic City Steel Pier diving horse; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
ACUA’S DRIVE ELECTRIC CELEBRATION: noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.; virtual presentations from industry experts from noon to 1 pm, then an in-person car show from 4 to 6 p.m. at ACUA — Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6937.
JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269.
Monday, Oct. 4
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Oct. 3
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; supports The Tyler Wechsler Foundation; raffle prizes; Cornhole Craze, 214 New Road, Somers Point, $102.50 per team of two players; $25 for just food and beverage. Cornholecraze.com or Tylerwechsler.com.
Saturday, Oct. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Sept. 28
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Sunday, Sept. 26
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 27
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; Sept. 27: topic is “Self Esteem and Its Impact on Mental Health”; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; discuss Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” in celebration of Banned Books Week; held via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269.
Health, fitness
Saturday, Sept. 25
HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Volunteers in Medicine; meet the staff, tour the clinic, free blood pressure and health screenings, wellness information, community resources information, snacks, gift bags; on the clinic front lawn at 423 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-778-2710 or vimsj.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, Sept. 25
BARN CONCERT: 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m.; rain or shine; “Goodnight Moonshine” one night only performance; bring chairs, BYOB; $20 advance purchase only; Walking Bird Farm, 250 S. Mannheim Ave., Galloway Township. 609-678-4129 or walkingbirdfarm.com.
Monday, Sept. 27
CALL FOR SINGERS FOR “MESSIAH”: Rehearsals begin 7:15 p.m., Alton Auditorium at Stockton University, Galloway Township, and continue every Monday through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
