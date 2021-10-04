Community calendar

Events Monday, Oct. 4
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 6 COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: LIBRARY SOCIAL MEET UP: 10 to 11 a.m.; stop into the Avalon Free Public Library Lab for coffee and conversation; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. lpapineau@avalonfreelibrary.org.
GETTING STARTED WITH MEMOIR: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13; limited to 12 participants; led by Constance Adler; five-week online memoir workshop; connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 7
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
THE POET’S TOOLBOX: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 14; five-week online poetry workshop; write to inspiring prompts, get insightful feedback and connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
Friday, Oct. 8
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Dining out Saturday, Oct. 9
PORK DINNER: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; take out only; home made sauerkraut, roast pork, mashed potatoes, greenbean casserole, rolls, cookies; hosted by Avalon Manor Improvement Association; pick up at at AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon Manor; $18; reservations required. 609-967-3991.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Oct. 6
MAINLAND REGIONAL BAND BOOSTER’S CHILI COOKOFF: 6 to 7 p.m.; chili cookoff; proceeds benefit the Mainland Band; sample chili from locals and decide on the People’s Choice best chili of 2021; Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point mayors will judge best chili; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood. mainlandmustangband@gmail.com.
For kids
Tuesday, Oct. 5
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Monday, Oct. 4
CENTENNIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BENEFIT SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; registration, lunch, golf, dinner; Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament; benefits Seashore Gardens Foundation; Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, 550 Country Club Drive, Galloway Township; $200, $75 dinner only. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
Groups
Monday, Oct. 4
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; history book club with Dave Montayne; title for October: “Moon Shot” by Jay Barbree, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon; registration required. 609-967-0090.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the American Red Cross and Buena Vista Township; appointments requested; 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 1-800-RedCross or RedCrossBlood.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 7
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Music
Monday, Oct. 4
CALL FOR SINGERS FOR “MESSIAH”: rehearsals every Monday through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
Thursday, Oct. 7
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Oct. 9
CORO MUNDI IN CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; live choral music; all audience members will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and to wear a mask; Saint Paul Church, 9910 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. CoroMundi.org.
