Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Aug. 7
CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO EVENT: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cape May County Park & Zoo will be offering a hands-on visit to Birch Grove for the entire family; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
‘DONNY & JOHNNY DAY’: 27th annual edition of Donny Fund Day celebrates lives of Donald Sykes and John Sykes IV; proceeds benefit special needs kids; Pleasantville Yacht Club; open challenge three-mile course on Lakes By by kayak, paddleboard, windsurf, swim; non-competitive race starts 5 p.m.; $40 advance registration, $50 day of race; includes after party. thedonnyfund.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
HAMMONTON ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; one-day only block party, filled with three bands, vendors, demonstrations, and representatives from our local arts organizations; rain date Aug. 8; Horton Street, Horton Street, Hammonton. ArtClubHammonton@gmail.com.
LOTUS FLOWER LANTERN CRAFT — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; lotus flower craft presented by the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotional Program; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
Sunday, Aug. 8
BAYSIDE BASH: 3 to 7 p.m.; summer fun at Shirat Hayam’s Bayside Bash; kids games and activities, food, live music, tours, raffle, giveaways, free admission; 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
COMEDY NIGHT AT KATZ JCC: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Hadassah and the Milton & Betty Katz JCC present Comedy Night featuring comedians Al Caz and Scott Friedman; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m.; ice cream social and yard games hosted by Historic Friendship Church; hand-dipped ice cream will be served with a variety of toppings; seating provided outdoors; Friendship Church, Weymouth Road, Buena. 609-636-7504.
Monday, Aug. 9 BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for discussion of movie “Five Flights Up.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Aug. 7
WRECK FOR RESCUES: 7 to 10 p.m.; SPQR Theatre Co. is hosting “Wreck for Rescues,” a fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue during the run of “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada”; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 215-983-3669 or StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.
