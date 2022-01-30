Community calendar

Events
Sunday, Jan. 30
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; watercolor class by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; includes free parking in Wave Garage; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $30. 609-318-4676 or Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.square.site.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
‘TIL DEATH DO US PART’ EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; “Til Death Do Us Part: Victorian Mourning Customs in America” exhibit examines 19th century mourning customs that are still practiced by many today; Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society, 108 S. Seventh St., Vineland. 856-691-1111 or DiscoverVinelandHistory.org.
WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 3
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Saturday, Feb. 5
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; clothing and shoes for children and adults, toys, household items, linens, jewelry, books, pictures, frames, desk items, and more; South Vineland Methodist Church, corner of Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Monday, Feb. 7
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Feb. 11
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
For kids
Tuesday, Feb. 1
VALENTINE’S DAY TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Feb. 14; for ages 12 and younger; pick up a Valentine’s Day Take and Make Craft in the Children’s Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for kids ages 5 and younger with their caregiver; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLbrary.org.
VIRTUAL TEEN CLUB AND GAMES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to join Vineland Public Library staff for a Teen Club Meeting, followed by games; virtual event. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Groups
Monday, Jan. 31
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 3
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Health, fitness
Sunday, Jan. 30
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 31
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 3
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 5
RESCHEDULED DRIVE-THRU VACCINATION CLINIC: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots; participants who receive a vaccine will also receive a free Johnson’s Popcorn for adults or all-day wristband to Steel Pier for children, while supplies last, some restrictions; insurance is not required; Atlantic Cape Community College, Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.
Monday, Feb. 7
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100. or MHAAC.info.
Music
Tuesday, Feb. 1
HARP CONCERT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; with Lucia Marone; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 12
JAZZ VOCALISTS — THE BEST OF THE BEST: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; participants bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
Religion
Thursday, Feb. 3
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays, Feb. 3 through March 17; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith, Who Jesus is, why He came and had to die; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
