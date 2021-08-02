Community calendar

Events
Monday, Aug. 2
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
'THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA' PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m.; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
BEGINNER BRIDGE - VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR - VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore; with local artist Diane Hark; $20 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
BEGINNER SPANISH - VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn basic Spanish virtually with Jeff Forney; workshop will teach the basics of the Spanish language via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIY CONTAINER GARDEN - VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore DIY Container Garden Program; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
DIGITAL CONNECTIONS VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to explore the NewsBank and Press of AC digital resources offered by the library to stay up to date on local, regional, national and international news and topics; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: HISTORY OF THE JERSEY SHORE: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture presented by Avalon Historical Society and the Avalon Free Public Library; AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HONKY TONKIN' - A COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW: 7 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 13, 4 p.m. matinees Aug. 4, 11; no performance Aug. 9; Honky Tonkin' - A Country Music show in Scranton; retro/vintage country sound and feel with classic hits; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $25. 917-405-2173.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 6 to 8 p.m.; fire trucks, state police vehicles, and EMS available to see and touch; talk to first responders; food for sale, free popcorn; 890 Harding Highway, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
STAFFORD RECREATION'S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
'WAITING IN TIME BALLET' PERFORMANCE - VIRTUAL SHOWING: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual ballet performance inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual shutdown of our country; this original ballet, choreographed by Phyllis Papa, will be shown online. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 5
AUGUST WATERCOLOR SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; $100 all classes, $30 single classes, $5 for materials. 609-318-4676.
BOOK TALK - VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; author talk with Ronni Robinson, discussing her memoir, “Out of the Pantry: A Disordered Eating Journey" via Zoom; program is open to teens and adults. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEOLOGY - VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual genealogy class with Casey Zahn; learn how to utilize various documents, diaries, and manuscripts to discover stories about your family and their communities. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Friday, Aug. 6
LOCAL ARTISTS OPENING RECEPTION: 4 to 6 p.m. opening reception; featured local artists for the month of August are resin artist and painter, Emily Arenberg and painter, John Safrit; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
'RISE UP FOR THE ARTS': 8:30 to 11 p.m.; the Schultz-Hill Foundation presents “RISE Up for the ARTS” featuring the Texas Tenors; proceeds will benefit arts and education programs for students and seniors in Atlantic City; Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $35. 609-347-1616 or Schultz-hill.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Aug. 7
WRECK FOR RESCUES: 7 to 10 p.m.; SPQR Theatre Co. is hosting "Wreck for Rescues," a fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue during the run of "The Wreck of the Spanish Armada"; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 215-983-3669 or StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.
Saturday, Aug. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Monday, Aug. 2
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2-6; 'Destination Dig,' presented by Petersburg United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg; activities, stories, music, games, snacks provided; call to register. 609-628-2224.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 5
PODCASTING FOR TEENS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 3 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19, virtual podcasting course for students in grades 7 to 12. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STORY TIME - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon; "According to Sunshine" stories; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER READING BOOK CLUB - VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual kids book club for those entering grades 5 and 6; title for August is "Wonder" by R. J. Palacio; held via Zoom. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, Aug. 2
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 5
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Aug. 6
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Aug. 3
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
NURSE'S ROUNTABLE - VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties DIY Virtual Program - Nurse's Roundtable: Medical & Recreational Marijuana & COVID-19 Update. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Aug. 5
THE POSITIVITY PROJECT - VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; JFS of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program, "The Positivity Project"; topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 4
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
LIVE MUSIC ON THE BEACH IN MARGATE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through August; Margate's Greenie Unplugged: Tides, Tunes & Togetherness - Summer Evenings on the Beach; 102 S. Benson Ave., Beach behind Ventura's Greenhouse, Margate City. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Thursday, Aug. 5
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Aug. 6
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 7; Aug. 6: Rory Block, $33; Aug. 7: Deadgrass, $28; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Religion
Friday, Aug. 13
BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m. July 23, Aug. 13; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
BETH ISRAEL HOSTS BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Margate City Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate City. 609-641-3600.
