Community calendar

Events Saturday, Sept. 4
ART ON ASBURY “MIXED MEDIA” SEPTEMBER SHOW: daily through Sept. 30; the Ocean City Fine Arts League is mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery; pieces are for sale; Art On Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BRENDAN BOREK HIGH TIDES EXHIBIT OPENING: noon to 3 p.m.; Brendan Borek and the High Tides Exhibit Opening; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Monday, Sept. 6
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
GARDEN CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m.; Green Thumb Garden Club outdoor meeting; bring beach chair; Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-214-6967 or rosemaryevans@verizon.net.
GENEALOGY — NEWSPAPERS ONLINE: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; presented virtually by Avalon Free Library. lpapineau@avalonfreelibrary.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: LIBRARY SOCIAL MEET UP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; stop into the Avalon Free Public Library Lab for coffee and conversation; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. lpapineau@avalonfreelibrary.org.
LEARN TO TYPE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn to type; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or mariaom@cclnj.org.
Friday, Sept. 10
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Sept. 11
CRAFT & VENDORS FAIRE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ground of the Nail House, Commerce Street entrance to Bridgeton City Park; hosed by CHABA (Center for Historic American Building Arts); tours available of progress of building renovation, masks required; meet artist-in-residence Rity Lynn Lyman. 856-369-1300 or 856-221-3280 or visit centerhabarts.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Sept. 7
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups Friday, Sept. 3
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Sunday, Sept. 5
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 6
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness Saturday, Sept. 4
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Music Sunday, Sept. 5
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, show tunes, Americana, and patriotic music; Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Monday, Sept. 6
ALBERT CUMMINGS: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; The Pavilion In The Pines Summer Concert Series; doors open 1/2 hour before the show; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $33. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Religion Friday, Sept. 3
MEN’S MINISTRY WEEKEND: 7 p.m. virtual health information program by Dr. Olabode Ogidan, via Zoom; presented by Newtonville SDA Church, 955 Route 54, Buena Vista Township; to access program call 609-561-0316; Sept. 4: noon, in-person and virtual service recognizing Community Award recipient Augustus C. Harmon; music, speakers; all welcome.
Monday, Sept. 6
HIGH HOLIDAY VIRTUAL SERVICES: via Zoom; 8 p.m. Sept. 6: Erev Rosh Hashanah; 10 a.m./11:45 a.m. Sept. 7, 8; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15: Kol Nidre; 10 a.m./noon Sept. 15: Yom Kippur; 6 p.m. Sept. 15: Mincha and Neilah; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine; registration required to receive virtual link and prayer books. 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org or seashul.org.
