Community calendar

Events
Friday, Sept. 10
ART ON ASBURY “MIXED MEDIA” SEPTEMBER SHOW: daily through Sept. 30; the Ocean City Fine Arts League is mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery; pieces are for sale; Art On Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; see vehicles on display or show off one of you own; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township.
HOOPLA DIGITAL: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or mariaom@cclnj.org.
MOTOAMERICA SUPERBIKES: Sept. 10 through 12; MotoAmerica Superbikes; Motorsports Boulevard, Millville, $20. MotoAmerica.com/NewJersey.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, Sept. 11
‘A HUNDRED THOUSAND DAYS OF LIGHT’: 8 to 10 p.m.; an evening of American classics from the Revolutionary War era to the present; sung by world-famous Barbara Quintiliani; East Lynne Theater Company, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $35. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
CRAFT & VENDORS FAIRE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ground of the Nail House, Commerce Street entrance to Bridgeton City Park; hosed by CHABA (Center for Historic American Building Arts); tours available of progress of building renovation, masks required; meet artist-in-residence Rity Lynn Lyman. 856-369-1300 or 856-221-3280 or visit centerhabarts.org.
INDOOR OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; third annual indoor-outside fall giant yard sale to benefit Atlantic Co. 4-H; rain or shine; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing; $15 per space inside, $10 outside. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
PEACE PILGRIM CELEBRATION: 2 p.m.; hosted by Friends of Peace Pilgrim to honor lives of Peace Pilgrim and her sister; 1-mile walk followed by BYO picnic and music; attendees are encouraged to wear a shirt that illustrates peace; bring a blanket or chair; Peace Pilgrim Park, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. Rain will cancel the event.
SOUTH JERSEY APPLE FEST 2021: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11, 12; two-day apple themed festival; apple pageant, more than 85 artists and crafters, train rides, food, wine and more; Shoppes at Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton, free admission. 856-765-0118 or SJAppleFest.com.
Sunday, Sept. 12
ANTIQUE AUTO DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; see vehicles from days gone by or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or ColonialInnSmithville.com.
Monday, Sept. 13
ART HOUSE FILM: ‘ANOTHER ROUND’: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Art House Film at the library; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. lpapineau@avalonfreelibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Sept. 11
VETERAN’S APPRECIATION BREAKFAST: 10 a.m. to noon; join us for a breakfast in appreciation for all who serve and served our country; social distancing and face coverings required; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville; reservation required. 609-704-7262.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Sept. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
FOOD TRUCK WINE & BEER FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; food, live music, games; Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum, 5576 Route 9, New Gretna; $3 admission to enter the grounds. 609-513-6454 or vummm.org.
Groups
Saturday, Sept. 11
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Sunday, Sept. 12
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 13
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Health, fitness
Saturday, Sept. 11
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Friday, Sept. 10
THE WEEKLINGS: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; part of Pavilion In The Pines Summer Concert Series; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $33. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.