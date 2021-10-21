Community calendar

Events
Thursday, Oct. 21
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Saturday, Oct. 23
BEAR MAN AT MONSTER BASH: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Bear Man Comics returns to Smithville, selling comics and cards; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-242-7756.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 4, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MONSTER BASH: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; take part in the area’s largest Zombie Walk; vendors and music throughout the day; “walk” begins at 6 p.m.; show up ready in full costume and make up; makeup artists on site; rain date Oct. 30; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
OLD TYME HARVEST FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; family-friendly Old Tyme Harvest Festival includes seasonal fun such as pumpkin decorating and costume contests, inflatable rides, vendors, food trucks and live music; Mechanic Street, Middle Township. 609-465-8728.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Monday, Oct. 25
AUTHOR EVENT WITH KAREN ALTON: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join Longport Public Library and Karen Alton for a discussion of Elizabeth Alton’s memoir, “Beauty is Never Enough”; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
TRIVIA: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Oct. 29
RED & WHITE NIGHT SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Education Foundation; include Ocean City High School teacher and DJ Scott Rainear, buffet, auction baskets, raffle for $2,000 and “red” and “white” wine drink specials; proceeds will help fund Ocean City School District health and wellness initiatives; Josie Kelly’s, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $35. OCNJEF.com.
Friday, Oct. 29
RED & WHITE NIGHT SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Education Foundation; include Ocean City High School teacher and DJ Scott Rainear, buffet, auction baskets, raffle for $2,000 and “red” and “white” wine drink specials; proceeds will help fund Ocean City School District health and wellness initiatives; Josie Kelly’s, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $35. OCNJEF.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Nov. 4
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOf Hamilton.com.
Friday, Nov. 12
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Golf
Saturday, Oct. 23
17TH ANNUAL BRUCE JACKSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; presented by the Knights of Columbus; proceeds benefit local students attending Holy Spirit High School; four-person scramble format, includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, Bloody Mary station, gift bag, full lunch and more; Emerald Golf Links, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $125/golfer. 609-576-6812.
Groups
Thursday, Oct. 21
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 25
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Thursday, Oct. 28
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Monday, Nov. 1
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Thursday, Nov. 4
TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipof hamilton.com.
Monday, Nov. 8
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Saturday, Nov. 13
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Oct. 21
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Oct. 22
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 29; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; participants will learn these ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.