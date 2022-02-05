Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Feb. 5
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; clothing and shoes for children and adults, toys, household items, linens, jewelry, books, pictures, frames, desk items, and more; South Vineland Methodist Church, corner of Main Road and Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
VETERAN'S COLLECTION: daily through Feb. 28; second annual veteran's collection in honor of Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney; items will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland; items needed are large coloring books, markers, crayons, colored pencils, crossword puzzles, word search/word games/sudoku; drop in porch bins or ship to 6 Wabash Ave., Linwood by February 28. 609-513-1075.
WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 7
GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
TUESDAY TASTING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; culinary tasting presented by Chef Bob of Essls Dugout; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 11
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Feb. 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Saturday, Feb. 5
LONG STEM ROSE CRAFT-TO-GO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 12; create a rose for yourself or to give as a gift; Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAKERS SPACE SEWING FOR TEENS AND ADULTS: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; learn how to sew by hand and machine; Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; parents are invited to bring their children ages 12 and younger to the Vineland Public Library; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 7
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 4; Egg Harbor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEAM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; STEAM stands for Science Technology Engineering Art and Math; Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WINTER EVENING STORY STOP: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
KIDS CRAFT NIGHT: VALENTINE'S DAY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 6 to 12; make a fun Valentine's Day-themed craft; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for kids ages 5 and younger with their caregiver; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLbrary.org.
TEEN ANIME TROPE BINGO: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to join Vineland Public Library staff for Teen Anime Trope Bingo; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
VALENTINE'S DAY TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Feb. 14; for ages 12 and younger; pick up a Valentine's Day Take and Make Craft in the Children's Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Groups
Monday, Feb. 7
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 26; basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 10
FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Thursday, Feb. 17
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.
Thursday, Feb. 24
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Health, fitness
Sunday, Feb. 6
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 7
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 14
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
Thursday, Feb. 17
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 21
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 12
JAZZ VOCALISTS - THE BEST OF THE BEST: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; "Hear, Here!" program of social listening and learning with discussion; participants bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
Saturday, March 12
HORNS A PLENTY - JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; "Hear, Here!" program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
Saturday, April 23
TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD FEATURING PAULA JOHNS: 5 to 7 p.m.; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; $20 general public, $15 members of OCAC and South Jersey Jazz Society; limited seating. 609-399-7628.
