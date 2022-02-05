Community calendar

Saturday, Feb. 12

JAZZ VOCALISTS - THE BEST OF THE BEST: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; "Hear, Here!" program of social listening and learning with discussion; participants bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.

Saturday, March 12

HORNS A PLENTY - JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; "Hear, Here!" program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.

Saturday, April 23

TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD FEATURING PAULA JOHNS: 5 to 7 p.m.; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; $20 general public, $15 members of OCAC and South Jersey Jazz Society; limited seating. 609-399-7628.