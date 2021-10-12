Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Oct. 13
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
CAROL COUZENS ART EXHIBIT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library to view artwork by featured artist, Carole Couzens; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
CREATIVE WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 13; weekly creative writing workshop; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
GETTING STARTED WITH MEMOIR: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13; limited to 12 participants; led by Constance Adler; five-week online memoir workshop; connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
Thursday, Oct. 14 THE POET’S TOOLBOX: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 14; five-week online poetry workshop; write to inspiring prompts, get insightful feedback and connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
Friday, Oct. 15
‘BEEHIVE THE 60’S MUSICAL’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $20, $18 senior citizens. 609-398-1118.
BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 16; Northfield Public Library’s annual fall book sale; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘SOMETIMES I’M OK’: 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 17; one-woman show written by and starring Randi Simon Lupo; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $25. 215-983-3669.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Programs offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872.
Saturday, Oct. 16
BARK FOR LIFE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; food, dog-friendly activities, pet shows, live music, and more; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton; $5. 609-646-7013.
COSTUME PET PARADE: 1 to 5 p.m.; costume pet parade; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
‘DECODING THE MYSTERIES OF CATS’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; learn why cats do what they do; Avalon Public Library. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
HALLOWEEN FUN DAY IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; costume parade and contest, coloring contest, hay rides, candy and more; Sawmill Park, 1316 Harding Highway, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 4, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Sunday, Oct. 17
HERO WALK & 1-MILE FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to noon; John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run; 1-Mile Fun Run with prizes for men and women in various age groups; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. Sixth St., Ocean City. 609-646-0414.
Monday, Oct. 18 GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY HISTORY: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; genealogy workshop; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.
GENEOLOGY WORKSHOP: VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 a.m.; presented by Avalon Free Library; online genealogy recourses with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
TUESDAY TASTING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Chef Amy of Stir It Up Catering will offer a demonstration of Sweet Potato Pancakes with maple creme fraiche; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Programs offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Programs offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Oct. 16
SUB SALE: starts 11 a.m.; American Legion Auxiliary Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point; $6.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Oct. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Oct. 13
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Friday, Oct. 15
2021 SCRAMBLE ‘FORE’ SCHOLARSHIPS GOLF TOURNAMENT: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; support students in their academic pursuits by registering now for the 2021 Atlantic Cape Community College Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament; Cape May National Golf Club, 834 Florence Ave., Cape May; $175. 609-463-3619.
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, Oct. 13
ITALIAN CULTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 14
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Oct. 15
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Sunday, Oct. 17
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 18
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Romance Book Club at the Library; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 21
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 25
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Thursday, Oct. 28
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 13
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 14
MEDITATION: 7 to 8 p.m., Longport Public Library invites you to a virtual meditation. 609-487-7403.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Oct. 15
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 29; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; participants will learn these ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 14
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Oct. 15
GAELIC STORM: 8 to 10 p.m.; Celtic band performance; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville, $38. 856-327-6400.
Saturday, Oct. 16
KYLE GASS PERFORMANCE: 8 to 11 p.m.; Kyle Gass Must Save the World Tour 2021; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $35. 856-691-3600.
Sunday, Oct. 17
CAPE SHORE CHORALE CONCERT: 3 p.m.; Schubert’s Mass in G Major with chamber orchestra; guest tenor soloist Reid Shriver; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; free, donations welcome.
Monday, Oct. 18
CALL FOR SINGERS FOR ‘MESSIAH’: rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
