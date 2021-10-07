Community calendar

Events
Thursday, Oct. 7
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
THE POET’S TOOLBOX: AN ONLINE WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 14; five-week online poetry workshop; write to inspiring prompts, get insightful feedback and connect with a supportive community of writers; $350. MurphyWriting.com.
Friday, Oct. 8
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘BEEHIVE THE 60’S MUSICAL’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 10, 15, 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $20, $18 senior citizens. 609-398-1118.
BLUE YONDER PERFORMANCE: 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 9; 2 p.m. Oct. 10; play by Kate Aspengren and performed by Fool Moon Theatre Co. exploring what it means to be a woman in the 21st Century; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 609-300-3459 or EventBrite.com or foolmoontheatre@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 9
FALL OUTDOOR MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Episcopal Church Women of Church of the Advent in the church parking lot; handmade items, homemade baked goods, raffle, jewelry and more; Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065 or CapeMayAdvent.org.
IRISH FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 10; annual Irish festival at Historic Smithville; live music, market, kids activities, food court; sponsored by Cape Atlantic Irish Association; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
SOMERS POINT CITY WIDE YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 10; 2021 city wide yard sale; master list of addresses will be posted on the City website; city of Somers Point. 609-833-5428 or SomersPointGov.org.
Monday, Oct. 11
ART HOUSE FILM: ‘THELMA’: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Art House Film at the library; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Oct. 9
PORK DINNER: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; take out only; home made sauerkraut, roast pork, mashed potatoes, greenbean casserole, rolls, cookies; hosted by Avalon Manor Improvement Association; pick up at at AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon Manor; $18; reservations required. 609-967-3991.
For kids
Saturday, Oct. 9
KIDS’ MUSIC CONCERT: JEN STEWART: 10 to 11 a.m.; kids’ sing along event; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Oct. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Saturday, Oct. 9
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjersey africanvioletclub.
Monday, Oct. 11
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Monday, Oct. 18
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Oct. 7
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
THE POSITIVITY PROJECT — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore program, offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Oct. 8
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 29; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; participants will learn these ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 7
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Oct. 9
CORO MUNDI IN CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; live choral music; all audience members will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and to wear a mask; Saint Paul Church, 9910 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. CoroMundi.org.
Monday, Oct. 11
CALL FOR SINGERS FOR “MESSIAH”: rehearsals every Monday through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
Sunday, Oct. 17
CAPE SHORE CHORALE CONCERT: 3 p.m.; Schubert’s Mass in G Major with chamber orchestra; guest tenor soloist Reid Shriver; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; free, donations welcome.
