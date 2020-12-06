 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Code Blue alert issued for Atlantic County
0 comments
top story

Code Blue alert issued for Atlantic County

{{featured_button_text}}
Cold weather
Joe Martucci

A Code Blue Alert is in effect in Atlantic County from Monday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec 9. Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures will reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with or without precipitation or wind-chill temperatures of 0 degrees or less for a period of two or more hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Code Blue Alert is intended to assist municipalities in protecting citizens who may be living outdoors or in poorly insulated settings and are at risk for weather-related exposure and possible death.

Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 9-1-1. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management. Contact information for all offices is available online at:  www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News