Code Blue alert issued for Atlantic County

A Code Blue Alert is in effect in Atlantic County from Monday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec 9. Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures will reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with or without precipitation or wind-chill temperatures of 0 degrees or less for a period of two or more hours.
The Code Blue Alert is intended to assist municipalities in protecting citizens who may be living outdoors or in poorly insulated settings and are at risk for weather-related exposure and possible death.
Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 9-1-1. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management. Contact information for all offices is available online at: www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp
