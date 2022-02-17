The Woman’s Club of Vineland held its February meeting on Monday with members wearing red in recognition of Valentine’s Day and Heart Health Day. Featured speaker Gloria Rivaveneira, a dietitian from Inspira Health, talked about eating healthy and provided tips how to read labels and flavor foods without sodium. She is shown with Woman’s Club second vice president Linda Gallina, at right. The club’s next meeting is 1 p.m. March 14. Women in the community are invited to join. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
CLUB NEWS
