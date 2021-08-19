Through a partnership with Summit Health Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County members became "Sun Safety Ambassadors" by participating in a sun safety curriculum. The goal of the program is to raise sun safety awareness and to prevent melanoma through education and early detection. Club kids had fun wearing visors and sunglasses to protect them from the sun.
